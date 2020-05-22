Drake responds after savagely calling Kylie Jenner a 'side piece' in leaked song

Drake responds after his "disrespectful" Kylie Jenner lyric leaks online. Picture: Getty

Rapper Drake has spoken out after a song leak revealed he referred to Kylie Jenner a "side piece".

Drake has spoken out after a song where he refers to beauty mogul Kylie Jenner as a "side piece" in an old song which he accidentally leaked on Instagram.

On Wednesday (May 20) The "God's Plan" rapper was on OVO Mark's 'NightOwlSound' Instagram Live, previewing unreleased songs to his fans.

The rapper accidentally slipped up when a track of his and Future's played on the live. In the song, Drake referred to Kylie Jenner as his"side piece."

Drake can be heard rapping:

"Yeah, I’m a hater to society / Real shit, Kylie Jenner that’s a side piece / Yeah, I got 20 motherf**kin’ Kylies," raps Drake on the song.

Kylie Jenner, 22, has not responded to Drake's lyrics about her. Picture: Instagram

On Thursday (May 21) Drake took to Instagram to clear up the mishap and apologised for his lyric aimed at Kylie Jenner.

Uploading to his Instagram story, Drake wrote "A song that mark ran last night on night owl sound live set shouldn't have been played," he began.

"It's a song that leaked 3 years ago and got scrapped shortly after. He was just going too deep in the drake/future catalogue" he continued.

Drake added "Last thing I'd want to do is wake up and have any friends of mine feeling disrespected so I just had to say that to start off the day."

Drake speaks out on his Kylie Jenner "side piece" lyric on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Drake is close friends with Kylie Jenner and he has collaborated with her child's father Travis Scott in the past.

However, back in December 2019, rumours that the pair were dating emerged after they were allegedly "joint at the hip" at his birthday party at Goya Studios in Hollywood.

Kylie allegedly did not want romantic involvement with Drake and continued on doing her thing, co-parenting with Travis.

