Drake revealed his top 5 rappers list with surprise addition Young Tony

Drake took to Instagram to reveal who he thinks are the top 5 best rappers of all time.

When it comes to the rap game, Drake is one of the biggest players in the world right now. From topping the charts to getting record numbers on streaming platforms, the Toronto rapper certainly has the magic touch.

But just days after his son Adonis was spotted speaking French, Drake recently took to Instagram to share his thoughts on some other rappers and revealed the artists he considers to be the top 5 rappers of all time.

Drake picks his top 5 rappers of all time. Picture: Getty

New York rapper Notorious B.I.G. regularly features on the best rappers ever lists and he was included on Drizzy's, with OutKast rapper Andre 3000 another solid inclusion.

Drake's mentor and fellow Young Money rapper Lil Wayne was also included on the 'Toosie Slide' rapper's top 5 list, as well as another New York heavyweight and business genius Jay-Z.

But it was the inclusion of Drake's fellow Canadian rapper Fat Tony which has surprised most people, with other popular rappers including Tupac Shakur and Eminem, who are often picked in top 5 rappers lists not included.

Drake also opted not to pick any female rappers in his top 5 list, with former collaborator Nicki Minaj and Fugees star Lauryn Hill also popular picks amongst Hip Hop fans.

Drake revealed that Young Tony is in his top 5 rappers list. Picture: Instagram

If you're wondering who Young Tony is btw, the Toronto rapper, real name Anthony Palman, now goes by the name of OVO Hush and is part of Drizzy's crew.

In fact, Drake's comment where he named his top 5 rappers was actually spotted in the comments section underneath Young Tony's latest Instagram post.

Young Tony has regularly been rumoured to be a ghostwriter for Drake and is credited as a writer on many songs on the rapper's hit album's 'Take Care' and 'Nothing Was The Same'.

