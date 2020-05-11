Drake's son Adonis speaks French in cute video with mother Sophie Brussaux

11 May 2020, 12:41

Drake's two-year-old son appeared in a video with his mother Sophie Brussaux and showcased some artwork!

Having been kept a secret for his early life, Drake's young song Adonis has been making a number of appearances on social media recently alongside his mother Sophie Brussaux.

In his latest appearance on Instagram, Adonis was spotted in his mother Sophie's story as she showed off some new artwork the two-year-old had created.

Drake's son Adonis shows off his art in mother Sophie Brussaux's IG story
Drake's son Adonis shows off his art in mother Sophie Brussaux's IG story. Picture: Instagram

The youngster also appeared in a video where he says the word "Dada" before appearing to attempt to speak in French with his mother.

Sophie Brussaux captioned the video 'New jeans by Adonis' as she celebrated Mother's Day with her son.

Back at the end of March 2020, Sophie shared a number of pictures of Adonis as well as herself and Drake in a post celebrating her son.

Drake's son Adonis is 2 years old
Drake's son Adonis is 2 years old. Picture: Instagram

Alongside the pictures, Sophie wrote, "Thanking God everyday for blessing me with such a beautiful family and amazing friends. I wish that much on everyone, keep safe and positive, sending a lot of positive vibes to the world."

She went on to add, "PS: all this time you thought @champagnepapi was dark-haired...but Adonis’s parents are really blonde" as she shared a photoshopped image of the pair.

After rapper Pusha T revealed the news that Drake had a secret son in his track ''The Story of Adidon' back in 2018, Drake addressed the news on his hit album 'Scorpion'.

