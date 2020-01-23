Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

The OVO head honcho has given fans a mini-tour of his sprawling Toronto mansion.

Drake has finally taken up residence at his eye-watering, no expense spared multi-million dollar Toronto mansion.

The 'In My Feeling's rapper purchased the $6.7 million piece of land in North-East Toronto's exclusive Bridle Path area in 2018, and had built on it a 35,000 square-foot palace.

The crib features an OVO-branded NBA regulation-size basketball court and a toilet that plays soft music when you enter the bathroom. And now, Drizzy has given us another sneak peak into his luxurious pad.

During the tour, the 33-year-old rapper shows off one of his living areas, complete with plush grey furniture decorated with cushions and slick, shiny coffee tables.

The expansive room is home to a roaring fireplace with a tall mirror hanging above it. Huge chandeliers scale the high ceilings and a grand piano sits in the corner of one of the rooms.

Drake also gave fans a glimpse of his mega kitchen, which boasts an opulent marble island and rows of navy blue chairs for his guests to casually dine at.

Filming himself in the reflection of one of his mirrored cabinets, Drake showed off what appears to be part of a collection of colourful ornaments and elaborate crockery and glasses.

The mansion is reportedly surrounded by super tall 4.4 metre fences for optimum privacy and security, which Drake had to ask permission for as the city's law states no residential fence can exceed two metres in height.

The palatial pad designed by Ontario-based luxury home designer and builder Ferris Rafauli.

As well as the basketball court, the mansion also features an elevator, a 10-car garage, four guest bedrooms, an awards room, a piano room, screening room, a gym and a jersey room for his basketball memorabilia.

In January 2020, Drake took to social media to show off his growing array of collectable items.

We're still waiting for our invite, Drizzy...