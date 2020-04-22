Drake & Jay-Z fans spark fierce debate over which rapper has better songs

22 April 2020, 14:07 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 14:08

Fans debate over who has better songs, Drake or Jay-Z?
Fans debate over who has better songs, Drake or Jay-Z? Picture: Getty

Hip-Hop fans debate on which rapper would win in a hit-for-hit battle on IG Live...Drake or Jay-Z?

Hip-Hop fans have been debating on Twitter over which rappers would win in a hypothetical IG Live battle. Drake and Jay-Z have been a hot topic amongst fans, after fans suggested a hit-for-hit battle.

Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn't respect Drake's 'Toosie Slide' & thinks it's "wack"

The IG Live battle discussion came after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started a new challenge with Versuz.

Drake was pitted against Jay-Z as both rappers have extensive music catalogues, filled with No.1 hits and straight quality.

These two rappers in particular sparked a huge debate amongst fans, which has regarding this hypothetical battle elicited strong responses.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "This conversation about a hit battle between Jay and Drake.. lets dead it. Jay will wash Drake. and I mean wash."

The user continued "Its Hov. You young n****s only know Jay for 4:44. Sit this one out".

Drake vs Jay-Z, who wins?
Drake vs Jay-Z, who wins? Picture: Getty

Another user tweeted, "I mean Drake has many chart toppers. Does this mean that in a 20 song battle against one of your faves like Jay Z or Kanye, he comes out on top? Lmao. Is that how it works?"

See fans debate on Twitter below.

If Drake and Jay went head-to-head on IG Live, who do you think would win? Let us know @CapitalXTRA

