Drake & Jay-Z fans spark fierce debate over which rapper has better songs

Hip-Hop fans debate on which rapper would win in a hit-for-hit battle on IG Live...Drake or Jay-Z?

Hip-Hop fans have been debating on Twitter over which rappers would win in a hypothetical IG Live battle. Drake and Jay-Z have been a hot topic amongst fans, after fans suggested a hit-for-hit battle.

The IG Live battle discussion came after Swizz Beatz and Timbaland started a new challenge with Versuz.

Drake was pitted against Jay-Z as both rappers have extensive music catalogues, filled with No.1 hits and straight quality.

These two rappers in particular sparked a huge debate amongst fans, which has regarding this hypothetical battle elicited strong responses.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote "This conversation about a hit battle between Jay and Drake.. lets dead it. Jay will wash Drake. and I mean wash."

The user continued "Its Hov. You young n****s only know Jay for 4:44. Sit this one out".

Another user tweeted, "I mean Drake has many chart toppers. Does this mean that in a 20 song battle against one of your faves like Jay Z or Kanye, he comes out on top? Lmao. Is that how it works?"

See fans debate on Twitter below.

*Opens twitter*



*scrolls*



*sees “Drake would Body Jay-Z.. he’s too big of an artist”...*



Me: pic.twitter.com/O3aqEHtxDH — CrefZoe Dollars (@CorporateZoe) April 21, 2020

Y’all really gotta stop with this JAY-Z vs Drake debate.. Hits doesn’t equate fuckin quality of music!! JAY-Z will wash Drake with his B-SIDE music.. Do hits vs B-Sides.. Do y’all listen to music or just skim thru it? — JUICEMAN (@DJJUES) April 22, 2020

STOP TALKING TO ME ABOUT DRAKE!!! Jay-Z will could spot Drake 10 songs and still win. This is not a debate!! — vicki minaj (@misshuxtable) April 22, 2020

Drake to Jay-Z in a hit battle pic.twitter.com/9ZrJXSo7Sw — rebranded RZQ (@razaqisaaa) April 21, 2020

