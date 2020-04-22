Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn't respect Drake's 'Toosie Slide' & thinks it's "wack"

Charlamagne Tha God offers his thoughts on Drake's "Toosie Slide". Picture: Getty/YouTube

Radio personality Charlamagne The God has criticised Drake's 'Toosie Slide', claiming it's "wack" and "too forced".

Drake's famous song "Toosie Slide" has debuted at No. 1 on the charts. However, many people have criticised Drizzy for overshadowing original TikTok creators, by making a song targeted for the social media app.

Charlamagne tha God has chimed in on the controversy and made it clear that he's not a fan of Drake chasing trends.

During a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne and his co-host Andrew Schulz discussed Drake's "Toosie Slide".

"I think it's wack and I think it's beneath Drake," Charlamagne said around the episode's 1:43:30 mark.

He continued "I think that when you're the biggest artist in the world, when you're the biggest rapper in the world, I don't like to see you chasing trends."

"It's like, why be a surfer when you're a f**king wave? I just didn't respect it."

Charlamagne goes on to state that the record feels as though it was made to capitalise on the popularity surrounding TikTok.

"The sh*t might still work but it just don't seem organic," he continued.

Charlamagne further explained "A lot of times with those TikTok dances, it's just organic. It's a song people like and somebody does something to it and it goes."

"It was like it felt too forced. Too corporate. Too industry."

"I just feel like Drake has built himself up into such a way that he don't have to do that sh*t, man."

TikTok revealed that the Toosie Slide hashtag hit 1 billion views in 2 days which was the fastest music trend to hit 1 billion on TikTok.

The song is also No. 1 on Hot 100 and is Drake's 8th No. 1.

Charlamagne's comments sparked a further debate on Twitter. One fan wrote "Charlamagne is right about Drake and Toosie Slide imo."

"When you’re the biggest artist in the world why the f*ck do u gotta chase trends just do watchu want with your platform I hate the whole culture vulture Drake that started with Views sh*ts wack asf"on Twitter.

See the fans comments below.

The way charlamagne feels abt drake’s toosie slide is how i feel. TO ME, it seems like he made a song for ppl to do on Tik-Tok. And dats cool.



Same time, you’re drake. You dnt have to make songs like dat unless it’s on accident. Example: “in my feelings.” — IGturdleclubsupplyco (@TurdleClub) April 19, 2020

Charlamagne has no right to complain too. He created inorganic hits & career. He has pushed for it before, his just offended Drake did it & won (cause his salty). Charlamagne has no character either & will gladly take a cheque for doing the same industry shit, if he’s offered — Praise (@AweleNwandu) April 19, 2020