Charlamagne Tha God says he doesn't respect Drake's 'Toosie Slide' & thinks it's "wack"

22 April 2020, 11:36 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 11:40

Charlamagne Tha God offers his thoughts on Drake&squot;s "Toosie Slide"
Charlamagne Tha God offers his thoughts on Drake's "Toosie Slide". Picture: Getty/YouTube

Radio personality Charlamagne The God has criticised Drake's 'Toosie Slide', claiming it's "wack" and "too forced".

Drake's famous song "Toosie Slide" has debuted at No. 1 on the charts. However, many people have criticised Drizzy for overshadowing original TikTok creators, by making a song targeted for the social media app.

Drake's 'Non Stop' song lyrics spark viral fliptheswitch TikTok challenge

Charlamagne tha God has chimed in on the controversy and made it clear that he's not a fan of Drake chasing trends.

During a recent episode of The Brilliant Idiots podcast, Charlamagne and his co-host Andrew Schulz discussed Drake's "Toosie Slide".

"I think it's wack and I think it's beneath Drake," Charlamagne said around the episode's 1:43:30 mark.

He continued "I think that when you're the biggest artist in the world, when you're the biggest rapper in the world, I don't like to see you chasing trends."

"It's like, why be a surfer when you're a f**king wave? I just didn't respect it."

Charlamagne goes on to state that the record feels as though it was made to capitalise on the popularity surrounding TikTok.

"The sh*t might still work but it just don't seem organic," he continued.

Charlamagne further explained "A lot of times with those TikTok dances, it's just organic. It's a song people like and somebody does something to it and it goes."

"It was like it felt too forced. Too corporate. Too industry."

"I just feel like Drake has built himself up into such a way that he don't have to do that sh*t, man."

TikTok revealed that the Toosie Slide hashtag hit 1 billion views in 2 days which was the fastest music trend to hit 1 billion on TikTok.

The song is also No. 1 on Hot 100 and is Drake's 8th No. 1.

Charlamagne's comments sparked a further debate on Twitter. One fan wrote "Charlamagne is right about Drake and Toosie Slide imo."

"When you’re the biggest artist in the world why the f*ck do u gotta chase trends just do watchu want with your platform I hate the whole culture vulture Drake that started with Views sh*ts wack asf"on Twitter.

See the fans comments below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest Drake News!

Latest Drake News

Fans debate over who has better songs, Drake or Jay-Z?

Drake & Jay-Z fans spark fierce debate over which rapper has better songs
Drake has given fans an inside look at his Toronto mega mansion.

Inside Drake's multi-million dollar Toronto mega mansion

The three artists FaceTimed an 11-year-old fan battling cancer during his last days

Drake, The Weeknd & J. Cole all FaceTime fan, 11, days before he passed away from cancer
Drake shares photos of son Adonis for the first time ever

Drake shares first ever pictures of son Adonis in heartfelt Instagram post
Rihanna and Drake flirt on Instagram and fans react with Twitter memes

Rihanna and Drake fans react to their 'flirty exchange' with hilarious Twitter memes

Rihanna

More News

French Montana has argued that he would win a back-to-back battle with Kendrick Lamar.

French Montana says he has "more hits" than Kendrick Lamar & would "outshine him" on stage

Kendrick Lamar

T.I. reveals why he's more overprotective of his daughters than his son

T.I. claims he needs to "protect his daughters from heartbreak" but not his sons
Biggie thought Jay Z was a better rapper than him, according to his close friend Lil' Cease.

Biggie allegedly thought Jay-Z was a better rapper than he was

Jay Z

Reginae Carter reveals advice her father Lil Wayne gave her post-breakup

Lil Wayne's daughter Reginae reveals his breakup advice following her YFN Lucci split

Lil' Wayne

Idris and Sabrina are now fully recovered from coronavirus

Idris Elba slammed for proposing a week of quarantine every year to 'remember’ coronavirus