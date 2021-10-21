Kylie Jenner gives fans a sneak peak of new baby nursery for her second child

21 October 2021, 11:54

The pregnant star has showed off her new nursery that she is building before her second child's arrival.

Kylie Jenner has given fans a behind-the-scenes look at her new nursery she is building for her second child.

Nicki Minaj mentions Kylie Jenner while defending Jesy Nelson against blackfishing claims

The 24-year-old pregnant star has teased what the new playroom will look like on her instagram Stories on Wednesday (Oct 20).

Kylie Jenner shares selfie photo featuring her baby bump on Instagram
Kylie Jenner shares selfie photo featuring her baby bump on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

While the nursery is unfinished, the beauty mogul seemed proud to show off the work in progress to her followers.

The video Kylie Jenner shared on Instagram showed a beige room which was bare, as it is still being worked on.

Kylie Jenner shares footage of her new nursery for her second child.
Kylie Jenner shares footage of her new nursery for her second child. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

The star panned around the room and showed carved out shapes in the walls, catching the work bench and trash bags, buckets and other supplies in the background of the clip.

Jenner, 24, showed off the shelving which will most likely display toys or other items for her kids, or it could alternatively be used as windows.

Kylie Jenner gives fans a sneak peak of her second child's playrooom.
Kylie Jenner gives fans a sneak peak of her second child's playrooom. Picture: Instagram/@KylieJenner

On the left side of the room was a cut-out on a raised platform, which could be the place where the bed or crib will go, or maybe even future play equipment.

The room looks spacious and will give Kylie's kids more than enough play space.

Back in September, Kylie Jenner announced she was expecting her second child with Travis Scott in a sweet Instagram video.

The clip was a round up of special moments she's had during her pregnancy so far - including getting her sonogram, telling her mother and celebrating the news with Travis.

The new nursery is incomplete and is still a working progress.
The new nursery is incomplete and is still a working progress. Picture: Instagram/@kyliejenner

Travis and Kylie have dated on and off since 2017. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Stormi, 3, in 2018. In June, reports claimed the pair got back together.

