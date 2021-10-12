Nicki Minaj mentions Kylie Jenner while defending Jesy Nelson against blackfishing claims

On Thursday (Oct 11), the 38-year-old rapstress took part in a joint Instagram Live session with former Little Mix member Jesy Nelson, who left the pop girl group last year.

Jesy Nelson left pop group Little Mix in December last year after admitting she struggled with being in a girl group. Picture: Getty

Jesy Nelson enlisted Nicki Minaj as a feature for her track 'Boyz', where the pop star pays homage to Diddy's hip-hop track 'Bad Boy 4 Life'.

While many fans have enjoyed the track, the controversy around the music video has been the talk on social media. The former girl group member-turned-solo-artist was accused of blackfishing and cultural appropriation.

Fans have called Jesy out claiming her skin looks significantly darker than usual and her whole aesthetic in the video is 'taken' from Black culture.

Fans claim Jesy Nelson's skin tone is "darker than Nicki Minaj's complexion" in the 'Boyz' video. Picture: YouTube

During the Instagram Live session, Nicki went in on Little Mix member Leigh-Anne Pinnock for encouraging an influencer to speak on the Blackfishing claims in leaked DMs.

The 'Chun-Li' rapstress called out Leigh-Anne for working with Jesy for almost 10 years in Little Mix and turning against her once she quit the band.

Nicki still wasn't finished making her points when the live with Jesy ended. The star proceeded to make another video, further defending Jesy against Blackfishing claims.

In the video, Nicki said: "Black people get on this sh*t everyday and praise Kylie Jenner and Kim [Kardashian] and all the girls in their family.

And if you pull up a before and after of Kylie, her shade is probably like 20 shades darker now, from how she looked as a kid."

Continuing to speak on Kylie Jenner's looks, Nicki continued: "She has bigger lips now. She hangs out with Black people. Is she Blackfishing?

"No. I still commend her and compliment her and say yes b*tch, you that b*tch."

Kylie Jenner has also been accused of blackfishing and cultural appropriation several times over the years. Picture: Getty

The 'Anaconda' star then went into addressing Leigh-Anne again, saying: "And to shawty in the group, why you wasn't mad when I worked with ya'll before?

"why you wasn't mad that I didn't call out Jesy before when I was working with ya'll as a group? why wasn't there an uproar in the UK and the US before about her?"

Nicki Minaj defends Jesy Nelson on Twitter. Picture: Twitter/@NickiMinaj

Nicki Minaj has received major backlash after defending Jesy Nelson, with fans claiming she 'attacked' Leigh-Anne after she just claimed Leigh-Anne 'attacked' Jesy.

See fan reactions below.

Jesy sitting there quietly while Nicki Minaj talks shit about Leigh Anne the same way she sat there quietly while Leigh Anne was going through racism and hardships as a black woman pic.twitter.com/53yS9nH0bs — JIMIN JIMIN | mono. 🐙💜 (@wildsidetannies) October 11, 2021

We are witnessing Nicki Minaj, a black woman, bullying Leigh, black woman, for calling out Jesy, a WHITE woman, for blackfishing ? So nicki can sell her culture & shade a black woman wrongly just for a cheque? https://t.co/U5uOPBFCqc — ✨ (@KIRIMlXER) October 11, 2021