Khloe Kardashian's BF Tristan Thompson 'in touch' with Sydney Chase just after True's 3rd birthday

Sydney Chase has spoken more in depth about her previous claims that she had a fling with Tristan Thompson in a new TikTok video.

Khloe Kardashian's boyfriend Tristan Thompson has been alleged to have hooked up with model Sydney Chase. The 23-year-old model has addressed her previous claims in a new video.

In a new clip, Chase, alleges that Tristan last contacted her the day after Khloe, 26, threw their daughter a fancy third birthday bash on April 12 in Los Angeles.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcomed their daughter True on 12 April, 2018. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

Following reports of Sydney's initial claims, she decided to explain the situation in depth in a TikTok video.

'In this interview, I was asked a question by my friend Hayden which I answered honestly,' Sydney said on TikTok.

'However I did disclose personal information about Tristan which I do apologize for because that's not okay and I shouldn't have done that.'

Sydney Chase claims Tristan Thompson told her he was "single" when he was still with Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

Reaffirming her claims that the pair shared a sexual experience, she said: 'However me answering the question about our past relations, that is true.'

Sydney continued: 'We did have past relations, I then found out he was in a relationship and I ended things.'

'In the interview, things got misconstrued while we were drinking. We first met in November 11 to be exact and that's when everything started.' Sydney added.

'And then the last time we had contact - besides when he messaged me after finding out about the interview - was the day after his daughter's birthday party when he just got back home from Boston.'

Sydney Chase addressed her previous claims about her fling with Tristan Thompson on TikTok. Picture: TikTok

Sydney first made claims that she had a fling with Tristan in a video posted by Hollywood Unlocked over the weekend. The model alleged that Tristan claimed he was single and she found out he wasn't.

'Sydney, wow was Tristan Thompson's d**k?' the woman in question is asked in a crass exchange, as she replies: 'It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.'

Sydney then alleges that Tristan lied to her claiming he was single, saying: 'I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore.'

She claimed that herself and Tristan have 'hung out' on multiple occasions.

