Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson hit with new cheating claim by Instagram model

27 April 2021, 11:58 | Updated: 27 April 2021, 12:29

An Instagram model says she hooked up with Tristan Thompson after he told her he was "single".

Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on Khloe Kardashian in a new claim made by Instagram model Sydney Chase.

Khloe Kardashian addresses controversy over 'unfiltered' bikini photo

Chase, who is apart of 'The Blackout Girls', made an appearance on No Jumper podcast, where she claimed she hooked up with NBA star Tristan Thompson.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their their daughter True Thompson on April 12, 2018.
During the interview, Chase claimed that Thompson had told her he was no longer in a relationship.

The social media sensation said she "cut" the basketball player off when she found out he was "not single" after they had been seeing each other.

She claimed: “I did not know - he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore. So we talked. We hung out multiple times."

"We did everything. This was in January or November - probably January." Chase added.

The model continued: “Then we hung out, everything was cool and he was talking to me. And I literally said ‘are you single?’

"And he said ‘yes.’ So I said ‘okay we can talk.’ Again we hung out multiple times, it happened. Then I found out he was not single and I cut him off."

Sydney also delved into the alleged sexual encounter between her and Thompson. Erika asked her: "So, how was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?", to which she responded “it was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good.".

Hayden then interjected and asked: “So Tristan Thompson is uncut?” She said: "Allegedly he is."

In March, Khloe seemingly confirmed that she was fully back on with Thompson, after posting a heartfelt message for his 30th birthday, to which he replied: 'I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are.'

However, this new claim is the latest of the many cheating allegations that have become public since the start of his relationship with Khloe.

In 2019, the pair went through one of the biggest cheating scandals of all time when reports surfaced that Tristan had kissed Kylie Jenner's longtime BFF Jordyn Woods.

Watch the No Jumper podcast clip above.

