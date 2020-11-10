Larsa Pippen says she dated Tristan Thompson days before Khloé Kardashian

The reality TV star, 46, was previously known to be one of Kim Kardashian’s closest friends, but Kanye West tweeting her name during his Twitter rant this summer, casted doubt over their friendship.

In a new interview, the Real Housewives of Miami star claimed Kanye pitted her against the Kardashian's and was the main reason behind their fallout.

However, the most shocking revelation Larsa made, was that she dated Tristan just 10 days before Khloe.

NBA basketball player Tristan was introduced to pop culture mainstream news in 2016, when his relationship with Khloé became public.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their daughter, True Thompson in 2018. However, the pair split in February 2019 after it emerged he had kissed another Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods.

Just days before Khloé gave birth to True, Tristan was seen kissing another woman and heading into a hotel with her.

During her recent Hollywood Raw podcast, Larsa revealed she knew Tristan first.

She said ‘I was kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe. Before Khloe or any of them knew he existed. I was seeing him, I had him come to LA.'

Larsa continued ‘I brought him to a party Kim had. I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe which is fine, I don’t even care.’

Larsa Pippen claims she was close with the Kardashian's until Kanye West turned them against her. Picture: Getty

She added: "I’m the type of person that doesn't chase what’s not for me. I will never chase a man; I will never put a leash on a man. I don’t do that. I feel like, let you be great. If you want to be with other people, go ahead. I’m great by myself."

Khloé and Tristan began dating in 2016, but their relationship has been up and down due to his innfidelity.

Fans were surprised when they saw Kanye tweet 'Larsa' with a thinking face emoji. They began to suspect there was something going on between Pippen and the Kardashians.

Now, it is beginning to make sense to some after Larsa's Tristan revelation.

