Jordyn Woods 'likes tweet' about Larsa Pippen & Tristan Thompson hooking up

Jordyn Woods reportedly liked - and swiftly unliked - a tweet claiming Kim Kardashian's ex-BFF Larsa Pippen hooked up with Khloe's baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

Jordyn Woods reportedly liked a shady tweet claiming Kim Kardashian's ex-BFF Larsa Pippen hooked up with Khloe Kardashian's baby daddy Tristan Thompson.

The tweet comes after the entire Kardashian family is said to have unfollowed Larsa, the estranged wife of NBA star Scottie Pippen, on social media after Kim's husband Kanye West called her out on Twitter.

After the 'Wash Us In The Blood' rapper, 43, cryptically name-dropped Larsa during a recent late-night tweeting spree, fans began searching for an explanation - and heads soon turned to Jordyn Woods.

Kylie Jenner's former best friend was famously shunned by the Kardashian family last year after she was accused of hooking up with Tristan, 29, at a party at his house. Jordyn later claimed he simply kissed her as she was leaving.

This week, a tweet suggesting Larsa, 46, slept with Tristan went viral on Twitter after Kanye mysteriously mentioned her. "Okay so the only thing I peeped from that man’s rant is that LARSA PIPPIN SLEPT WITH TRISTAN but didn’t get dragged like Jordyn did because HE kissed HER," reads the tweet.

Okay so the only thing I peeped from that man’s rant is that LARSA PIPPIN SLEPT WITH TRISTAN but didn’t get dragged like Jordyn did because HE kissed HER. You dust buckets kept your mouths closed and just unfollowed that white woman and LITERALLY tried to destroy Jordyn 🤬 — m a y a (@KioshiWarrior) July 22, 2020

"You dust buckets kept your mouths closed and just unfollowed that white woman and LITERALLY tried to destroy Jordyn," they added in reference to the dramatic fallout in February 2019.

Fans soon noticed that Jordyn, 22, had 'liked' the tweet, but she has since unliked it and is yet to address the rumour. Larsa indirectly responded to the Kardashians unfollowing her in a statement on Instagram.

"I woke up this morning blessed and see that everybody is focused on who I am following and who I am not following on social media," she wrote. "I am focused on my children, my new fitness brand Larsapippenfitness, and my relationships in real life. Praying that everybody finds peach in their own and focus on what brings THEM happiness."

Meanwhile, recent reports claimed Khloe and Tristan are giving their tumultuous relationship "another try" after isolating together during the coronavirus lockdown and successfully coparenting their 2-year-old daughter True.