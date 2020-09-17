Kanye West urinates on Grammy Award in shocking video, fans react

17 September 2020, 11:51 | Updated: 17 September 2020, 12:20

Rapper Kanye West has shocked his fans after sharing a clip of himself peeing on his shiny Grammy Award.

Kanye West has shocked fans after sharing a video of himself urinating on a Grammy Award following his record label exposé tweets.

Kanye West hails himself “the new Moses” & calls music industry a “slave ship”

The 43-year-old rapper has revealed that he is currently battling major record labels Universal and Sony, in efforts to get the rights to his own music.

On Wednesday afternoon (Sept 16) the "Fade" rapper took to Twitter to upload a video, which showed one of his 21 Grammys placed inside of a toilet.

Kanye captioned the clip 'Trust me... I WON'T STOP,' which referred to constant effort to gain ownership of his masters (the copyright to his original songs).

The rapper also posted private screenshots of a contract he signed with Universal back in 2011.

'Ye followed the post up by tweeting: 'I feel so humbled and blessed that God has put me in a strong enough position to do this ... Everyone keep praying.. It's working... I am on my knees this morning.' 

West then directly addressed black artists such as J.Cole, Drake and Kendrick Lamar, while claiming there needs to be an change in the music industry.

The G.O.O.D music label founder added:'We've gotten comfortable with not having what we deserve ... they [record labels] allow us to have a little money from touring, get some gold chains, some alcohol, some girls and fake numbers that feed our egos'

'but we don't own our masters,' he wrote.   

Kanye West has 21 Grammys, making him one of the top Grammy winners in history.
Kanye West has 21 Grammys, making him one of the top Grammy winners in history. Picture: Getty

The video came following an extensive Twitter rant, where he violated Twitters code of conduct after he posted the personal contact details of a magazine editor.

He also labelled the editor 'a white supremacist'.  

'If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist... this is the editor of Forbes,' West wrote while the exposing the phone number of editor Randall Lane. 

West has repeatedly hit out at the magazine in the past for failing to label him as a 'billionaire'. Twitter took 30 minutes to hide the tweet with Lane's details, which has now been deleted. 

West's battle with his labels began on Monday (Sept 14), when he criticised the structure of the music industry.

The rapper claimed that musicians are suffering due to record labels owning and controlling all of their work. 

Kanye opened up about his situation with his labels Universal and Sony and vowed not to release any new music until he was freed from his contracts.

See fans reactions to Kanye West's video below.

