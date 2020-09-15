Kanye West hails himself “the new Moses” & calls music industry a “slave ship”

15 September 2020, 11:18 | Updated: 15 September 2020, 11:19

Rapper Kanye West also compared himself to slave rebellion leader, Nat Turner, during his tweeting spree.

By Tiana Williams

Kanye West has returned to Twitter to reveal his true thoughts about the music industry, his faith, while addressing feuds he has with artists.

On Monday (Sept 14) the 43-year-old rapper revealed that he refused to "argue with black men on labels we don't own", adding: "I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony."

The "Stronger" rapper continued: "I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved. I'm putting my life on the line for my people."

Making a bold statement about slavery and his father claiming "The music industry and the NBA are modern day slave ships." He added "I'm the new Moses".

West also tweeted that he is refusing to release any more music until he's released from his contract with Sony and Universal music.

The father of four – who shares his children with Kim Kardashian, also called out J.Cole and Drake and referred to himself as slave rebellion leader Nat Turner.

Fans were outraged at Kanye's mention of Nat Turner, as he compared himself to a Black man who was known as one of the famous leaders of slave rebellion during the 1830s.

In a now deleted tweet, 'Ye also claimed that he is "the 2nd richest black man in America," and another stating he is waiting to meet with Jay-Z.

"I need a publicly apology from J Cole and Drake to start with immediately ... I'm Nat Turner  ... I'm fighting for us," Kanye began.

Shortly after, Kanye went into detailing his relationship with Jay-Z.

"I'm waiting to meet with Sean Carter," ’Ye later wrote, misspelling Jay-Z's actual name, which is spelled Shawn. Ye later apologised for misspelling Jay-Z's name.

"My bad I meant Shawn ... no disrespect to my big bro," he tweeted.

Kanye and Jay-Z were last spotted together in 2016, and reunited in 2019 at Diddy's 50th birthday party.

However, there has been no update of the pairs current friendship status.

What do you think of Kanye's tweets. Let us know @CapitalXTRA

