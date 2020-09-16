Kanye West requests to meet with Drake, J.Cole & Kendrick Lamar

Rapper Kanye West wants to reconcile differences with artists he's previously had conflict with.

By Tiana Williams

Kanye West has recently come under fire for his recent tweets, where he referred to himself as "the new Moses" and compared himself to slave rebellion leader, Nat Turner.

The 43-year-old rapper also claimed that he's refusing to "argue with black men on labels we don't own", while requesting to see other artists contracts at Universal and Sony.

During his recent tweeting spree, Yeezy asked for a public apology from both Drake and J. Cole, who have previously dissed him in the past.

Although the meet up seems unlikely to happen, the "Runaway" rapper is consistently pushing for a collaborative discussion amongst them.

Earlier today, 'Ye took to Twitter to reaffirm his big idea, requesting Drizzy, Cole and Kendrick to have a conversation with him.

"We need Me J Cole Drake Kendrick all in a room 2gthr," writes Yeezy, picking up exactly where he left off.

"It’s time to get free... we will not argue amongst each other while somebody we don’t know in Europe is getting paid and putting that money in a hedge fund."

Kanye often talks about the music industry and recently compared it to a "slave ship". The rapper has expressed how important ownership of an artists masters and content is.

The reasoning behind the meet up is clear, with Kanye wanting to reconcile differences so they can come together and change the musical landscape for the better.

Kanye also wrote 'When you sign a music deal you sign away your rights. Without the masters you can’t do anything with your own music."

He continued "Someone else controls where it’s played and when it’s played. Artists have nothing accept the fame, touring and merch'

The father of four children also shared a meme, depicting people trying to climb stairs with lotion, as a visual representation of what it feels like when an artist is tied down by record labels.

