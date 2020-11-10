Jordyn Woods shades Larsa Pippen's 'romance with Tristan Thompson'

Jordyn Woods shades Larsa Pippen's 'romance with Tristan Thompson'. Picture: Getty

Larsa claimed she dated Tristan Thompson just days before Khloe Kardashian did.

Jordyn Woods made a cryptic comment after Larsa Pippen shockingly claimed she was dating Tristan Thompson just days before he began dating Khloe Kardashian.

During an interview on Hollywood Raw podcast, the former Real Housewives Of Miami star, 46, admitted she was "kinda seeing Tristan before Khloe, before Khloe or any of them knew he existed."

Jordyn Woods made a cryptic comment after Larsa Pippen shockingly claimed she was dating Tristan Thomspon just days before he began dating Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram/@jordynwoods

Clearly finding the irony in the situation, Jordyn - who was famously frozen out of the Kardashian-Jenner family for allegedly cheating with Khloe's on-off boyfriend Tristan in February 2019 - tweeted in response to Larsa's claim.

"Make it make sense," wrote the 23-year-old with a thinking-face emoji.

Woods also liked a number of tweets relating to the drama surrounding Kim Kardashian's former BFF, including one which read, "So she was projecting her own guilt onto young ass Jordyn. Got it".

Another one read, "Jordyn Woods is the definition of making the best out of a bad situation."

"Make it make sense," wrote Jordyn after Larsa commented on her dating history with Tristan Thompson. Picture: Twitter/@jordynwoods

On the podcast, Larsa claimed that she even introduced Khloe, 36, to Tristan. Picture: Instagram/@larsapippen

During an appearance on Red Table Talk shortly after the scandal broke, Jordyn claimed Tristan simply kissed her as she was leaving a party hosted at his house.

Earlier this year, the entire Kardashian family appeared to unfollow Larsa on social media after she was cryptically name-dropped by Kim's husband Kanye West during a recent late-night tweeting spree.

Around the same time, Jordyn reportedly liked a tweet suggesting Larsa had slept with Tristan.

"Okay so the only thing I peeped from that man’s rant is that LARSA PIPPIN SLEPT WITH TRISTAN but didn’t get dragged like Jordyn did because HE kissed HER," reads the tweet.

Khloe gave birth to her baby with Tristan, a daughter named True, in 2018. Picture: Getty

"You dust buckets kept your mouths closed and just unfollowed that white woman and LITERALLY tried to destroy Jordyn," they added in reference to the dramatic fallout in February 2019.

On the podcast, Larsa claimed that she even introduced Khloe, 36, to Tristan. "I was seeing him, I had him come to LA. I brought him to a party Kim had."

"I introduced him to all of them. Then a week later, or 10 days later he started seeing Khloe. Which is fine, I don’t even care. It’s whatever. I’m the type of person that doesn’t chase what’s not for me."

Larsa and Kim appear to have dissolved their friendship after years of being best pals. Picture: Getty

Elsewhere in the podcast, Larsa claimed Kanye West had 'brainwashed' the entire Kardashian family. "[Kanye] has literally brainwashed the whole family into thinking... I don’t even know what.

"He talks so much about me being this and that and this and that. I just feel like Kanye was in a place where he really didn’t trust anyone with Kim."