Khloe Kardashian addresses controversy over 'unfiltered' bikini photo

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star issues a lengthy statement on social media after her team reportedly scrambled to remove all traces of the photo.

Khloe Kardashian has spoken out after an unedited photo of herself in a bikini was mistakenly shared online earlier this week.

According to reports, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star's team were scrambling to remove all traces of the image from the internet. In the photo, Khloe, 36, is pictured standing by a pool wearing a tiny leopard print string bikini.

In response to the controversy, Khloe shared a statement on social media along with a video of herself in just a pair of briefs, her arms covering her chest and saying she was proving her body wasn't "photoshopped."

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered..." she began. "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear. "Khloe is the fat sister." "Khloe is the ugly sister." "Her dad must not be her real dad because she looks so different." "The only way she could have lost that weight must have been from surgery." Should I go on?

"Oh but who cares how she feels because she grew up in a life of privilege. She's also on a reality show so she signed up for all of this. I'm of course not asking for sympathy but I am asking to be acknowledged for being human.

"I am not perfect but I promise you that I try everyday to live my life as honestly as possible and with empathy and kindness. It doesn't mean that I have not made mistakes. But I'm not going to lie. It's almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standards that the public have all set for me.

"For over a decade now in photos, every single flaw and imperfection has been micro-analyzed and made fun of to the smallest detail and I am reminded of them everyday by the world. And when I take that criticism to use as motivation to get myself in the best shape of my life and to even help others with the same struggles, I am told I couldn't have done it through hard work and I must have paid for it all.

Khloe continued, "You never quite get used to being judged and pulled apart and told how unattractive one is, but I will say, if you hear anything enough then you start believe it. This is an example of how I have been conditioned to feel, that I am not beautiful enough just being me.

"I love a good filter, good lighting and an edit here and there. The same way I throw on some make-up, get my nails done, or wear a pair of heels to present myself to the world the way I want to be seen and it's exactly what I will continue to do unapologetically. My body, my image and how I choose to look and what I want to share is my choice. It's not for anyone to decide or judge what is acceptable or not anymore."

"For those else who feel the constant pressure of not ever feeling perfect enough, I want you to know I see you and I understand. Everyday I am told by my family and friends who love me that I am beautiful but I know that it needs to be believed from within. We are all unique and perfect in our own way. Whichever way one chooses to be seen. I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy," she concluded.

Members of Khloe's family commented supportive messages on the post, with younger sister Kendall, 25, writing, "yes! you beautiful, strong, HEALTHY queen." Kim Kardashian, 40, wrote, "I love you Khloe."

Khloe's mother Kris Jenner, 65, added, "Khloé you are the kindest most loving, most supportive, most beautiful heart I have ever known, and I adore you and am so proud of you.... you are an inspiration to all of us and I appreciate and love you each and every single day. Thank you for teaching the rest of us to be kind and to not judge.... you are one of a kind.... what a blessing you are. You are a gift."

Shortly after the image leaked, Tracy Romulus, chief marketing officer for KKW brands, said in a statement to Page Six: "The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant.

"Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down."