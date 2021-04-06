Khloe Kardashian's team rush to delete "unauthorised" bikini picture

The Kardashian team are working tirelessly to get an alleged unedited bikini photo of Khloe Kardashian, removed from all platforms.

Khloe Kardashian's team are working hard to remove all traces of an 'unauthorised' photo of the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, which leaked on social media over the weekend.

In the photo, Khloe, 36, is pictured standing by a pool wearing a tiny leopard print string bikini.

The photo of Khloe appears unfiltered, un-airbrushed and is not as glamorous as the photos she usually shares on her Instagram from her campaign shots.

Khloe Kardashian flaunts her body in bikini photos on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After the photo leaked online, members of the Kardashian PR team rushed to report the posts as a copyright infringement, due to the photo being shared without permission.

In the photo, which is still live on a subreddit account, Khloe has her hair up in a ponytail, as she's holding her phone in her hand and subtly smiles at the camera.

Khloe Kardashian poses in brown bikini. Picture: Instagram

The snap appeared to be taken at Kris Jenner's desert compound in La Quinta, California, where the Kardashian and Jenner family just spent the Easter weekend.

In the alleged unedited photo, Khloe's waistline appears less defined and her skin is not as smooth as it looks in her professional photos.

khloe kardashian is allegedly taking legal action against an instagram account for posting a comparison photo of her. one from her grandmothers instagram & one she posted. can the kardashian’s get any worse? pic.twitter.com/N5JBotyqTu — future trophy wife. (@hfskinny) April 5, 2021

Kim Kardashian's BFF and chief marketing officer for KKW brands, Tracy Romulus, released a statement to Page Six: 'The color edited photo was taken of Khloé during a private family gathering and posted to social media without permission by mistake by an assistant'

'Khloé looks beautiful but it is within the right of the copyright owner to not want an image not intended to be published taken down' the statement read.

On Saturday, after the photo spread online, it was quickly deleted from many sites.

Reddit users came froward, claiming they were asked to take the photo down, with some allegedly being threatened with legal action from the Kardashian team because of 'copyright infringement'.

A user who goes by the handle 'Calithetroll' started a subreddit to discuss the Kardashian PR team's attempt to delete all of the posts of Khloe's photo online.

The users explained that 'after reposting the picture, the mods confirm that someone reached out to them warning them about potential legal action due to the picture'.

It's unclear how the photo originally leaked online.