You've been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian's name wrong this whole time

Kris Jenner reportedly spilled the beans on the correct pronunciation of Khloe's name - and we are shook.

Khloé Kardashian has been on our television screens for over a decade, living her life in the public eye and sharing some of her most intimate and personal moments with the entire world.

So it's fair to assume we know a lot about her, right? Well, not everything. It turns out you've probably been pronouncing the Good American CEO's name wrong this entire time.

You've been pronouncing Khloé Kardashian's name wrong this whole time. Picture: Getty/E!

During an appearance on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, television host and Bravo star Andy Cohen revealed that Kardashian matriarch Kris Jenner confirmed the correct way to pronounce Khloe's name.

"It's Khlo-AY. Khlo-AY is the name, there's a little accent over the name," said Cohen, who recently interviewed the famous family ahead of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ending after its 20th season.

"I walked in and I go, "Khlo-AY," and the other women go, "Excuse me?" and Kris said, "Yeah, that's actually really how it's pronounced,"' he recalled. "There's a little thing on top of the name, why am I the only one that got that one? I got the memo."

Cohen recently interviewed the famous family ahead of their show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians, ending after its 20th season. Picture: NBC

The more you know!

Earlier this month, the mother-of-one reignited surgery rumours after sharing an Instagram post where her social media users claimed her face looked 'unrecognisable.'

Khloe, who is often called out for 'over-editing' her pictures, recently responded to comments about a new campaign for Good American, which boasted pictures of the TV star looking very slender.