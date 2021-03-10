Khloe Kardashian leaves fans ‘concerned’ after unrecognisable picture fuels surgery rumours

10 March 2021, 15:18

Khloe Kardashian turned the comments off of her latest Instagram post where she looks different.
Khloe Kardashian turned the comments off of her latest Instagram post where she looks different. Picture: PA/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian’s latest post has left fans continuing to speculate about whether the reality star has had work done to her face.

Khloe Kardashian has reignited surgery rumours after sharing an Instagram post where her face looks unrecognisable.

The 36-year-old reality TV star shared the video on her IG page and despite turning the comments off of the post, people took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Khloe’s transformation, speculating about whether or not she's undergone surgery.

Khloe Kardashian responds to bizarre 'body-stretching' surgery claims

One person tweeted: “Khloe Kardashian definitely needs to change her family and circle of friends because what in the name of changing face is that!”

“I love Khloe Kardashian so much but I don't understand why she feels the need to get a new face every every month?,” shared another concerned fan.

This isn't the first time Khloe Kardashian has faced surgery rumours.
This isn't the first time Khloe Kardashian has faced surgery rumours. Picture: Instagram

This isn’t the first time people have commented on the mother-of-one’s look, as she has previously been called out for “over-editing” her pictures.

Khloe also recently responded to comments about “editing” her snaps when her new campaign for her clothing brand, Good American, boasted pictures of the TV star looking very slender.

The photos showed Khloe with incredibly stretched fingers and feet, leading many people to comment on the “bizarre” pics.

She then went on Twitter to respond to the comments and shut down the confusion, saying she thought the camera lens made the snaps come out “cool” and “a different vibe”.

Khloe Kardashian turned the comments off of her new post.
Khloe Kardashian turned the comments off of her new post. Picture: Instagram
Khloe Kardashian's fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts.
Khloe Kardashian's fans took to Twitter to share their thoughts. Picture: Twitter
Khloe Kardashian's fans expressed concerns over the new video.
Khloe Kardashian's fans expressed concerns over the new video. Picture: Twitter

Khloe has also been known to make jokes about the surgery rumours in the past, responding to trolls’ comments about why she looks so different in comparison to her early days of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

She has only ever admitted to having fillers done back in 2016, which were temporary, with Khloe adding she had them dissolved because she didn’t like it.

The sister of Kim and Kourtney is yet to address the comments made about her recent post.

