25 February 2021, 13:04 | Updated: 25 February 2021, 13:09

Khloe Kardashian responds to bizarre 'body-stretching' surgery claims. Picture: Getty/Twitter

The KUWTK reality TV star has addressed fans who claim the star had surgery to 'elongate' her hands and feet.

Khloe Kardashian has responded to claims that she has had surgery after fans noticed something different about her body, in her new photos.

On Tuesday (Feb 23) The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, 26, shared photos of herself looking very slender in a new promo photo for her Good American shoe collection.

Fans couldn't help but notice Khloe's incredibly stretched fingers and feet in the photos. The mother-of-one's elongated body parts became a topic on Twitter.

One fan wrote "Nahhhh looking like slenderman" while another wrote "Take it all in stride...long strides with those feet. Love you Khloe".

Another Twitter user wrote "I reeeeeaaaallllyyyyyy thought you got a special surgery to elongate your fingers....sorry khlo".

Soon after Khloe saw the confusion over her elongated body parts online, the reality TV star took to Twitter to explain why her fingers, feet and body looked longer and slender than usual.

'HA I’m cracking up! 4a few of those GA photos, we shot on a camera lens that creates a stretching effect,' the star wrote on Twitter.

The Calabasas, California native continued: 'The closer the object is to camera they will get elongated. So in some of my photos my feet/fingers look incredibly long.'

She added 'Not to worry! I still have normal size hands/fingers'.

In another tweet, Khloe added "It’s just the lens guys! LOL but some of these stories are really reaching".

While many fans defended Khloe and thought it was obvious that it was the camera lens, others still took aim at the star for always modifying her look and rarely showing herself "natural".

See reactions to Khloe's

