Khloe Kardashian slams fan over Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods question

Khloe Kardashian slams fan over Kylie Jenner & Jordyn Woods question. Picture: Getty

The reality TV star clapped back at a fan who asked about Kylie Jenner and Jordyn Woods' friendship.

Khloe Kardashian fired back at a fan who implied she isn't allowing Kylie Jenner to be friends with Jordyn Woods, following the infamous cheating scandal.

Kylie Jenner drifted from Jordyn Woods and departed from their friendship when Woods was allegedly caught kissing Khloe's baby daddy and boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

Khloe, 36, split with the NBA basketball star, 29, with whom she shares her two-year-old daughter True.

Jordyn was unfollowed and immediately cut out of the family that she had long-been apart of.

However, in new episodes of KUWTK, Khloe and Tristan seem to be working on their relationship. Reports have also claimed the pair are back together.

One fan asked Khloe if her reuniting with Tristan means Kylie is "allowed" to be friends with Jordyn again.

Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner's friendship ended after the Tristan Thompson cheating scandal. Picture: Getty

Khloe clapped back at the fan, saying "I'm so sick and tired of this narrative that I control my sister or I dictate who she chooses to surround herself with."

"Never once have I ever and I mean EVER told my sister who she can be friends with."

The Good American founder continued "She is an adult, who can do whatever she wants to do. I will support her in anything and everything she wants to do! I love my sister unconditionally!"

"That means regardless of who she chooses to be friends with, I will always love, respect and value my sister unconditionally!"

Khloe Kardashian claps back at fan on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

"She is my life partner and I will always respect what she chooses!!! By the way, I have no ill feelings towards ANYONE!!! Truly."

Khloe added "My heart carries no hatred at all. Unless you actually know what you're talking about, respectfully, SHUT THE F**K UP!"

The fan had commented on a teaser clip of Tristan talking to Khloe's older sister Kim about their relationship.

In the clip, Kim appeared to reveal that Khloe and Tristan are hiding their relationship out of dear of what the public will think.

