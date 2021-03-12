Khloe Kardashian shaded by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama

Khloe Kardashian shaded by Tristan Thompson’s alleged baby mama. Picture: Getty/instagram

Kimberly Alexander slammed Khloe and Tristan for planning to have a second child during an Instagram rant.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama, Kimberly Alexander, has taken aim at the NBA Star and his daughter True's mother, Khloe Kardashian.

On Thursday (Mar 11) The model and brand ambassador, who claims Tristan father's her son, called him out for allegedly trying to "scare" her "out of Cali.

Taking to Instagram, Alexander, wrote "@realtristan12 stop sending people to my home and take another test," on her Instagram story.

She continued: "trying to scare me ain't working! I'm not going anywhere."

Kimberley Alexander describes herself as a "published model" who also works in Air BnB property management. Picture: Instagram

The social media sensation, who's Instagram boats over 79.8k followers, also dissed Tristan's baby mama Khloe Kardashian during her rant.

Referencing Tristan and Khloe's plan to have a second child, Alexander shaded the Keeping Up With The Kardashains star writing: "trying to focus on another baby with Kloger focus on what u made here boo!"

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian share one child together, True Thompson. However, the pair want another baby. Picture: Getty

She added "The truth shall set u free I know It's eating up at night. Trying to scare me into giving up won't help y'all".

In another post, Alexander asked Tristan to take another paternity test. She wrote "think I should start a go fund me for Lawyer fees to get this done I need help y'all this dude needs to be stopped!!!"

"These kartrashians are trying real hard to scare me out of cali NOT!!!!" Alexander added.

Kimberly Alexander claims Khloe Kardashian is trying to 'scare' her out of California. Picture: Instagram

Kimberly also suggested that Tristan and Khloe sent people to scare her away from California.

"It gets scary when u live in a gated community and people keeps knocking on ur door!!! Send another person and see him on the news next!!" she wrote on Instagram.

Kimberly first claimed Tristan Thompson was the father of her child in May 2020. While he already took a DNA test which proved he is not the father, Kimberley accused him of fabricating the results.

She also claimed that Khloe helped him cover up that he's her childs father.

Tristan filed a lawsuit against her for 'libel' and described their relationship as a one-night stand that took place around 2011/2012, which was years before her son was born.

