Tristan Thompson 'secret' model fling claims she's pregnant with his child

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson hit back at the paternity claims with legal papers. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson has threatened to due model who claims the NBA star is the father of her child.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have fired back with a legal papers after a model has claimed that he's the father of her child.

The co-parenting exes have threatened to sue the woman, identified as Kimberly Alexander, after she's still insisting Tristan is her baby daddy.

Alexander – who took a DNA test which proved Tristan Thompson is not the father of her child – is still running with the claim.

Lawyer Marty Singer – who is representing Khloe and Tristan– filed a cease and desist letter to Alexander.

According to TMZ, the letter from Singer read: " "We demand that you immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications" about the paternity of her child.

Kimberley Alexander still claims Tristan is the father of her child, despite DNA test results. Picture: Instagram

The letter further claims Tristan had previously taken a paternity test in which it was "unequivocally proven" he's not Alexander's child's father.

However, Alexander has continued to claim that Tristan is the child's father, despite the proof.

Alexander even went as far as to say the pair somehow falsified or "fixed" the test.

Lawyer Singer debunked that claim, revealing the test was performed at one of the nation's more reputable labs and was approved by Kimberly's lawyers.

Kimberley Alexander claims the DNA test was "fixed". Picture: Instagram

The letter also alleges Alexander has defamed Khloe by claiming she has paid people off to keep them quiet. She has also claimed that Tristan isn't a good father.

Finally, Singer says even though one test has already proven Tristan's not the father, but agreed to take a second test to confirm.

However, due to Alexander refusing the second test, she subsequently lost her legal counsel.

Alexander, who has an OnlyFans account, refers to herself as a published model, brand ambassador and in Airbnb property management.

Kimberly was featured on the January 2018 cover of Pressure Magazine. The model has been in the entertainment and modelling industry for years.

Kimberley Alexander flaunts figure in mirror selfie on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Khloe and Tristan's further lawyer claimed "It is obvious that the reason you are spreading these lies about my clients is because you want your 15 minutes of fame." about Alexander.

The co-parenting exes are now demanding Alexander to stop defaming them on social media and remove any posts that are damaging to them, or else, they will sue her.

Khloe is going through a hard time on social media, after just recently taking to Twitter to express her frustrations about people claiming she's carrying Tristan's second baby.

The reality TV star took to Twitter to debunk the claims and address trolls who are spatting abuse at her.