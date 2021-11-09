Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner slammed for taking Stormi, 3, to disastrous Astroworld Festival

The couple have been criticised for taking their three-year-old daughter, Stormi, to the chaotic Astroworld Festival.

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner have come under fire for taking their daughter Stormi, 3, to the rapper's Astroworld festival after the event turned into a mass tragedy.

A viral video clip of the beauty mogul holding their daughter, Stormi, in the VIP section alongside Kendall Jenner, circulated on social media.

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival 2021 turned into a disastrous event, resulting in eight deaths and hundreds of people left injured. Picture: Getty

Stormi was spotted wearing was noise-cancelling headphones and was seen looking happy while waving and smiling in the audience. Kylie had previously shared a snap of Stormi's very own trailer at the venue.

However, the couple have been branded 'irresponsible' for taking their daughter to the event in the first place, given the history of unfortunate events which have happened at Scott's shows.

After seeing the clip of Stormi at the disastrous festival, which resulted in eight people dead and hundreds injured, fans were not keen on the couple's decision to take their daughter there.

One fan took to Twitter and wrote: "just found out that kylie jenner had STORMI at astroworld last night..imagine putting your toddler in an environment like that. people full on dying feet from her", while another added: "travis scott and kylie jenner taking stormi to astroworld still doesn’t sit right with me".

Fans express that kids, including Stormi, should not have been allowed at the Astroworld Festival. Picture: Twitter/@icy_bluxequeen

A third fan wrote: "so no one is talking about the fact that Stormi attended astroworld fest, an event where most know what happened. It is so irresponsible of Travis and Kylie to bring a minor to these types of events.

she's just a baby i mean. what's the need to be involving her ????".

Another fan added: "Apparently Kylie Jenner, while also being currently pregnant, took her 3yo daughter to #AstroWorld. Idk where at the event Stormi was (Kylie says she was in the audience with her sister Kendall), but like, I feel like it's still irresponsible.".

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner welcomed their daughter, Stormi, in February 2018. Picture: Getty

While many fans criticised Travis and Kylie for taking Stormi to the festival, other fans defended Stormi after fans were "putting blame" on the three-year-old.

One fan wrote: "People are taking this astroworld blame stuff too far by saying “f**k stormi” wtf is a kid supposed to do?! Y’all are sick af".

The 29-year-old rapper and reality TV star have both insisted they 'were not aware' of the severity of the crowd crush that left eight dead, 17 hospitalised, and over 300 injured.

Travis Scott, Drake, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and Kendall Jenner have released statements pn the mass tragedy.