Drake breaks silence on Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival tragedy

Drake has finally spoken out about the Astroworld tragedy after his unannounced appearance lead to the chaos killing eight

Trigger warning: This article contains sensitive material surrounding death

Drake has taken to Instagram to share his first statement about the Astroworld incident that took place on Friday.

More than 50,000 people attended the sold-out festival were reports of people without tickets jumping fences and turn styles and avoiding metal detectors resulted in the deaths on eight people.

This lead to audiences compressing towards the front of the stage, causing shortness of breath, cardiac arrest and several injuries.

"I’ve spent the past few days trying to wrap my mind around this devastating tragedy" he wrote.

"I hate resorting to this platform to express an emotion as delicate as grief but this is where I find myself. My heart is broken for the families and friends of those who lost their lives and for anyone who is suffering".

"I will continue to pray for all of them, and will be of service in any way I can, May God be with you all".

Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The Canadian rapper made an unexpected appearance during Travis Scott's headlining set.

A statement made by one of the attendees states that the crowd begun to surge towards the front of the stage when Drake came on stage, leading to instant chaos. Whilst Travis and Drake continued to perform onstage, it’s alleged that "emergency vehicles arrived and responders attempted to rescue those in distress".

Since the incident, Travis has since been hit with three lawsuits with Drake being named in one of them. The lawsuit states that Drake “helped incite the crowd” causing the crush that resulted in the fatalities and injuries.

Travis Scott headlining Astroworld Festival 2021. Picture: Getty

The first came from injured attendee Manuel Souza, who filed a petition on Saturday in the Harris County District Court suing Scott, the organizer ScoreMore and concert giant Live Nation over the incident.

The second lawsuit filed was on Sunday by Texas attorney Thomas J. Henry on behalf of an unnamed Astroworld attendee and the third lawsuit was filed by civil rights and personal injury attorney Ben Crump on behalf of another Astroworld attendee named Noah Gutierrez.

Travis has commented that all tickets from Astroworld 2021 will be refunded and his plans to cover funeral costs for those who died at the festival.

NEWS ALERT: @AttorneyCrump has issued a statement & is representing victims in the aftermath of the Travis Scott Astroworld concert, including 21-year-old Noah Gutierrez who described a scene of chaos and desperation. pic.twitter.com/Tfo5EA4mVL — Ben Crump Law, PLLC (@BenCrumpLaw) November 7, 2021

Travis posted an emotional video on Saturday night addressing the tragedy, the lives lost at the festivals and criticism that he refused to stop the show he said:

"Anytime I could make out, you know, anything that’s going on, you know, I stop the show and, you know, help them get the help they need".

He added that 'he’s working with authorities to try to get to the bottom of this' stating “I’m honestly just devastated, and I could never imagine anything like this happening"."My prayers go out to the families and all those impacted by what happened at Astroworld Festival".

Some of the Kardashian clan have posted their condolences on social media in regards to the incident.

Last night, Kim Kardashian-West tweeted: "Absolutely heartbroken for the lives who were lost and anyone who was hurt at Astroworld. Just like all of you, our family is in shock by the tragedy".

"We are keeping all of the victims, families and loved ones impacted in our prayers for healing - as well as Travis who we know cares so much about his fans and is truly devastated 🙏🏼💔🕊".

Corey Gamble, Kris Jenner, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott arrives for the 2019 Met Gala at the Metropolitan Museum of Art. Picture: Getty

Travis' pregnant rumoured-to-be fiancé Kylie Jenner also took to social media to share how "broken and devastated" she was following the incident.

After posting a video of the crowds during Travis' set, which visibly shows an ambulance trying to make its way through the crown, she took to her IG stories and wrote:

"Travis and I are broken and devastated. My thoughts and prayers are with all who lost their lives, were injured or affected in any way by yesterday’s events. And also for Travis who I know cares deeply for his fans and the Houston community".

"I want to make it clear we weren’t aware of any fatalities until the news came out after the show and in no world would have continued filming or performing. I am sending my deepest condolences to all the families during this difficult time and will be praying for the healing of everyone who has been impacted".

Kylie Jenner responds to Astroworld incident. Picture: Instagram

Kanye West dedicated his yesterday's Sunday Service to Friday's tragedy in Houston. Prior to the online stream, a message was posted that read 'The Sunday Service dedication to the loved ones of Astroworld.'

Kris Jenner is yet to break her silence on the death of eight people at Travis Scott's Astroworld festival on Friday.

