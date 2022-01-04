Tristan Thompson apologises to Khloe Kardashian over paternity test result

Confirming that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, the NBA athlete has apologise to Khloe saying "you don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years"

Tristan Thompson made an official statement on his IG stories confirming that he is indeed the father of Maralee Nichols' baby whilst also apologising to Khloe Kardashian for humiliating her.

"Today, paternity test results revealed that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologise to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately" he wrote on his IG stories.

Tristan Thompson shared a statement on his Instagram apologising admitting to being the father of third child and apologises to Khloe Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

"Khloe, you don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation my actions have caused you. You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years" he continued.

"My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry".

This shockingly comes after Tristan denied being the father of the baby boy born last month after Maralee spoke out on her secret relationship with the NBA star during the filing of her lawsuit. He currently shares a three-year-old daughter named True with the Khloe.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian attend the Klutch Sports Group "More Than A Game" Dinner Presented by Remy Martin. Picture: Getty

"Over the past couple of weeks, many inaccurate and false stories have been circulated about me. I have not at any point released, nor have I directed anyone else to release, any information regarding Tristan Thompson or any litigation involving him" her lawsuit claims.

"I have never spoken to any media outlet, nor have I leaked any information to anyone at any time. I am providing this statement because I feel I must defend my character. I do not want any further media attention, nor do I want a romantic relationship with Tristan".

Responding to her lawsuit, the 30-year-old athlete filed an emergency gag order request on Maralee Nichols in an attempt to stop her from saying anything about their affair or new born child.

In the request, he claims the former personal trainer's "intentions all along was to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself". He also alleged that her inclusion of posting Snapchat messages sent between the two — which he is now denying ever having written or sending — was her attempt to smear him and are wholly and clearly fabricated messages.

Tristan Thompson at the Amari Thompson Soiree 2019. Picture: Getty

The alleged messages read: "You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season".

"So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars".

"So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month".

Last month, Maralee stirred up some major drama when she claimed that Drake and Kylie Jenner allegedly slept together behind Travis Scott's back and was told of this information by Tristan himself.

