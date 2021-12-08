Tristan Thompson tries to silence alleged baby mother with a gag order

The NBA star filed an emergency gag order request in an attempt to prevent his alleged baby mama Maralee Nichols from talking

Tristan Thompson is stopping his alleged baby mama from saying anything about their affair or child in a new emergency gag order request that he filed on Monday.

In the request, which was obtained by Page Six, he claims former personal Maralee Nichols’ “intentions all along was to try to achieve some sort of notoriety and gain for herself". Earlier this week, Maralee filed a paternity lawsuit against Khloe Kardashian's on-and-off-again baby father.

Tristan Thompson playing in the Sacramento Kings v Memphis Grizzlies match. Picture: Getty

The 30-year-old athlete alleges that her inclusion of Snapchat messages purportedly sent between the two — which he is now denying ever having written or sending — was her attempt to smear him and are wholly and clearly fabricated messages.

He also claims that Maralee alerted the media of him allegedly fathering her child and of the competing lawsuits in California and Texas, despite the court previously granting a protective order to guard documents that contain sensitive personal information.

In her lawsuit, Maralee included texts she said Tristan once sent her, which read:

"You know how I feel. My feelings haven't changed at all. Wont be involved at all. Btw if you think having this baby is gonna make you some money. It's completely wrong. You are aware that I'm retiring after this season. So in terms of support it will be whatever is required monthly for someone who's unemployed. It's texas so it will be only a couple hundred dollars".

Apparently this is the *REAL* Maralee Nichols’ Instagram account and the baby is just a photo from the Google. She also wrote on her snap that she hasn’t given birth yet. We don’t know what to believe right now but whichever way the apple is diced or sliced, it’s a muddled mess! pic.twitter.com/mdxYk7YiqM — RoMane - Dec 31st 🎂✨🇯🇲 (@_romeko) December 5, 2021

His alleged text continued: "So you better off taking this 75k I'm offering cause you won't get nothing near that with having a kid with a father who's unemployed. All you will have is a baby with a father who has zero involvement with the child and a few hundred dollars of child support a month."

Earlier this week, on her now deleted IG account, she posted a picture of their alleged love child – a baby boy named Angelou Kash Thompson.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson spotted In Los Angeles. Picture: Getty

Tristan and Khloe were first spotted together in August 2016 after being introduced by a mutual friend. They confirmed their relationship two months later on Halloween, dressing up as Marvel superheroes Storm and Black Panther.

Khloe ended her relationship with Tristan back in July after he had been seen entering a room with three women during a Beverly Hills party.

