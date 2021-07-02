Khloe Kardashian dating history: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson

Khloe Kardashian is known for her on-off relationship with NBA star Tristan Thompson, but who else has the star dated?

Khloe Kardashian's relationship has been prominent in headlines for it's conflict and cheating scandals.

As well as this, Khloe's relationship with ex-husband Lamar Odom was known for it's turbulent nature - but who else has the mother of one been linked to?

Odell Beckham Jr. Khloe was linked to Odell in 2016. Picture: Getty Khloé was rumoured to have been dating NFL player Odell Beckham Jr. in June 2016, however a source speaking to Us Weekly at the time shut down the rumours, saying: “They were just flirting at a party”.

James Harden Khloe and James split in 2016. Picture: Getty The reality star then was rumoured to have Kardashian moved on to basketball player James Harden. The pair were said to have met at Kanye West’s birthday party in June 2015, however broke up around a year later.

Rick Fox Khloe was linked to NBA player Rick Fox. Picture: Getty The mother of one briefly dated retired NBA player Rick Fox In May 2015. The pair were spotted on a date in Sherman Oaks in L.A. However, it seemed to only be a short fling.

French Montana Khloe and French dated on and off. Picture: Getty Khloe dated rapper French Montana in 2013 and 2014 respectively, however it ended in December 2014. Speaking on an episode of Kourtney & Khloe Take the Hamptons, she said: “I jumped into something because I was just, like, lonely and destructive".

Matt Kemp Khloe was linked to baseball star Matt Kemp. Picture: Getty After she first filed for divorce from Lamar Odom in 2013, Khloé was linked to baseball star Matt Kemp. Rumours started as the two were spotted attending a number of concerts together including Drake and Jay Z.

Lamar Odom Khloe was married to former basketball player Lamar Odom. Picture: Getty Khloe famously married Basketball star player Lamar Odom in 2009, just a month after they met. The pair were said to have had a difficult marriage, splitting up in 2013. However, Kardashian put her divorce from Odom on hold in October 2015 after the former NBA star was reported to have overdosed at a legal brothel in Nevada. However, after seeing him through his recovery the star filed for divorce again in May 2016.

Derrick Ward Khloe had a 'fling' with Ward. Picture: Getty Khloé is reported to have dated American football star Derrick Ward. The pair were spotted cozying up in Mexico while celebrating her sister Kourtney Kardashian’s 30th birthday.