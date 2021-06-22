Rob Kardashian 'hooked up' with Khloe Kardashian's best friend Malika Huqq

It has been revealed that Rob Kardashian hooked up with his sister Khloe Kardashian's best friend, Malika Huqq.

Fans were shocked to learn that Rob Kardashian hooked up with the families close friend Malika Huqq.

The sock designers sisters, Kim and Khloe, revealed the news during their interview with Andy Cohen.

Rob Kardashian, the younger brother of the three Kardashian girls, has been known for his lack of luck in love.

The star has previously been known for his relationship with actress Adrienne Bailon - which hit headlines when the couple split due to Rob cheating.

Rob also dated model Blac Chyna, who is the mother of his four year old daughter Dream, however the pair split in 2017.

However, fans were shocked to learn that Rob also has history with his sisters best friend, 33 year old actress and media personality, Malika Huqq.

The shocking news was revealed when Andy Cohen asked whether the youngest Kardashian sibling was dating, to which Kim responded: "yes."

Andy then said "I was going to suggest Malika if not" to which Kim interjected, saying: "been there, done that" whilst grinning.

Khloe then agreed, saying "I know, we have been there and done that".

Andy then got the sisters to clarify, asking "what do you mean, you've tried?" to which Khloe responded: "no, they've hooked up before".

Some fans were shocked to hear about the pairing, tweeting: "Malika and Rob?!? When" with a laughing emoji, whilst another thought it was a joke - tweeting: "Wait Malika & Rob actually hooked up!? I thought that was a joke on the show!"

Other KUWTK fans have hailed Rob and Huqq as couple goals, tweeting: "malika and rob would've been a power couple".

Malika was previously married to rapper O.T. Genasis, with whom she shares a son - Ace Flores.