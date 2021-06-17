Who is Andy Cohen? Everything to know about the KUWTK reunion host

The 'Real Housewives' host is taking the lead on the hotly-anticipated Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show.

After over a decade on our screens and twenty seasons of mayhem, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. And what better way to round off arguably the biggest family reality show in history than with a reunion?

Andy Cohen is set to host the juicy get-together as Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris reflect on the show's epic run, delving into its biggest and most controversial moments.

Cohen is known for hosting the reunion shows of the Real Housewives franchise, so he's no stranger to the drama that comes along with the cast members of reality TV.

Andy Cohen is an American late night talk show host. Picture: Getty