Who is Andy Cohen? Everything to know about the KUWTK reunion host
17 June 2021, 16:50 | Updated: 17 June 2021, 16:56
The 'Real Housewives' host is taking the lead on the hotly-anticipated Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion show.
After over a decade on our screens and twenty seasons of mayhem, Keeping Up With The Kardashians is coming to an end. And what better way to round off arguably the biggest family reality show in history than with a reunion?
Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode: air date, how to watch in UK & more
Andy Cohen is set to host the juicy get-together as Kim, Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie and Kris reflect on the show's epic run, delving into its biggest and most controversial moments.
Cohen is known for hosting the reunion shows of the Real Housewives franchise, so he's no stranger to the drama that comes along with the cast members of reality TV.
-
Who is Andy Cohen?
Andy Cohen is a radio and television talk show host, and is most known as the host and excutive producer of late night chat show Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen on Bravo.
Cohen also has a pop culture radio show on Sirius XM called Radio Andy, and works as an executive producer of the Real Housewives franchise.
Cohen hosts the Real Housewives reunion episodes, which take place at the end of every season of each spin-off of the show.
-
Does Andy Cohen have any children?
Cohen, the first openly gay host of a US late-night chat show, became a father in 2019.
He welcomed his son Benjamin Allen Cohen on 4th February, 2019 with the help of a surrogate.
Cohen is not married, with his latest relationship with ex-boyfriend John Hill reportedly ending in December 2020.
-
How old is Andy Cohen?
Andy Cohen is 53 years old, and was born on 2nd June, 1968 in St. Louis, Missouri.
He studied broadcast journalism at Boston University, and later worked as an intern at CBS News, where he began his television career.
-
What is Andy Cohen's net worth?
As of 2021, Andy Cohen has an estimated net worth of around $50 million.