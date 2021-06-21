Khloe Kardashian admits to having surgery during Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode

The star has explained the truth behind the long rumoured claims that she has had plastic surgery, during the Keeping Up With The Kardashians reunion episode

Khloe Kardashian has long faced backlash over her rumoured plastic surgery.

However, during the Keeping up With the Kardashians 'reunion' episode the star finally discussed the rumours, admitting to surgery she has had.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians two-part reunion special aired last weekend in order to commemorate the shows ending.

The Kardashian-Jenner family sat down with host Andy Cohen to address the drama and rumours that have followed them thought the show. Surgery, of course, was a hot topic.

The famous sisters sat down to discuss drama. Picture: Getty

'Good American' co-owner, Khloe, has often been the subject of scrutiny for her look. The star even recently took to Instagram live in order to 'prove' to fans that her body was not photoshopped.

However, in the sit-down tell-all the star revealed "I’ve had one nose job", whilst sharing that she is sick of people claiming "she’s had her third face transplant".

Addressing the scrutiny, the mother of one said: "Everybody gets so upset, like, why don’t I talk about it? "Nobody’s ever asked me. You’re the first person in an interview that’s ever asked me about my nose".

She then went on to address claims that she has had fillers, saying: "I’ve done, sure, injections — not really Botox. I’ve responded poorly to Botox.".

Khloe Kardashian admitted to having a nose job. Picture: Getty

Khloe then continued to discuss the fact she has altered her looks, saying: When the show first started I was very secure. Very secure.”

She continued: “ During the first couple of seasons I became insecure because of the public opinions of myself. Then I had a think I had a good run of being secure, and then I think recently I’ve become insecure again.”

The reality star continued to explain her insecurities, saying: “all the Perez Hiltons and all those blogs at the time” would attack her appearance. The star said "I became insecure because of everybody else telling me”.

Khloe also discussed the influence her famous older sisters, Kim and Kourtney, had on how she felt about her looks.

Khloe said her sisters would receive preferential treatment. Picture: Getty

The youngest of the Kardashian trio said her two older sisters were treated differently to her, saying they would receive “racks and racks of clothes,” on photoshoots as a result of their looks.

“It was never a question,” Khloe said “It was fact. And it was very blatant as well.”.

Khloe recently addressed her insecurity In a lengthy instagram post where she said: "it is almost unbearable trying to live up to the impossible standard that the public have all set for me".

The star finished the heartfelt post saying: "Just do you and make sure your heart is happy.".