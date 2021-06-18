Soulja Boy publicly shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian

18 June 2021, 12:40

Soulja Boy publicly shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian.
Soulja Boy publicly shoots his shot with Kim Kardashian. Picture: Getty

Kim's racy tennis photo clearly caught the eye of the 'Crank That' rapper.

Soulja Boy has got his sights get on newly-single Kim Kardashian, and he's not trying to hide it.

Yesterday (17 Jun), the SKIMS founder shared a selection of racy photos taken on a tennis court, showing Kim holding a tennis racket and ball while wearing nothing but nude underwear.

"Tennis anyone?!" she captioned the snaps, which soon caught the eye of none other than Soulja Boy. The rapper quote-tweeted Kim's post with a not-so-subtle, "I wanna play".

Kim is yet to respond to Soulja's advances. The 40-year-old recently opened up about her divorce from estranged husband Kanye West on the reunion show for the final season of Keeping up With The Kardashians.

"It was not, like, one specific thing that happened on either part," she explained. "I think it was just a general difference of opinions on a few things that led to this decision and in no way would I want someone to think I didn't give it my all or I didn't try."

"We have an amazing coparenting relationship, and I respect him so much and I think we'll have — I will forever be Kanye's biggest fan," she added.

Kim and Kanye share four children; daughters North and Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. The pair filed for divorce in February after almost seven years of marriage.

