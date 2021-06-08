Khloe Kardashian claps back at troll claiming she looks like an 'alien' amid plastic surgery rumours

Reality star, Khloe Kardashian, has clapped back at a Twitter troll who criticised her plastic surgery, calling her an "alien".

The surgery slander followed an advert Khloe Kardashian featured in, for pharmaceutical brand 'Nurtec'.

The reality star shared that she relies on the product to deal with migraines and then shared a cute moment with her daughter 'True', whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

The twitter user attacking Khloe said: "Does research indicate that the more plastic surgery someone has the more likely they are to suffer from migraines?"

"What kind of pharmaceutical company chooses someone who has had so much plastic surgery they look like an alien, as their spokesperson?".

Kardashian defended herself against the troll, replying: "sorry you feel that way. You have every right to block/mute me. I am trying to help many out there who suffer in silence."

She continued "U R completely entitled to your opinions. Just as I am mine. I don’t think you should refer to yourself as a feminist if you are attacking a woman unprovoked".

Khloe recently spoke out about her insecurities regarding her image, when a photo of her went viral fuelling rumours surrounding her plastic surgery.

The reality star's team threatened legal action against those sharing the image and she also took to her own Instagram to address the issue.

Kardashian went on instagram live to prove that her body isn't photoshopped and then posted footage of her body with a moving message.

"Hey guys, this is me and my body unretouched and unfiltered..." she wrote in the paragraph that accompanied the videos. She went on to further shed light on how constant criticism of her looks impacts her, saying: "In truth, the pressure, constant ridicule and judgment my entire life to be perfect and to meet other's standards of how I should look has been too much to bear".

She concluded by motivating others who may also have insecurities: "I have realized that we cannot continue to live life trying to fit into the perfect mold of what others have set for us. Just do you and make sure your heart is happy," she concluded.