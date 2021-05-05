Who is Tristan Thompson's 'baby mama' Kimberly Alexander? Name & Instagram revealed

Who is Tristan Thompson's 'baby mama' Kimberly Alexander? Name & Instagram revealed. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Who is Kimberly Alexander? Does she have children with Tristan Thompson? Here's everything we know about the social media sensation.

Kimberley Alexander has called out Khloé Kardashian after she appeared to reach out to Tristan Thompson's alleged mistress Sydney Chase, following her cheating claims.

Alexander claims to have more dirt on what Tristan has been getting up to. The model even claimed the NBA star has more children on the way.

Kimberly Alexander claims Tristan Thompson is expecting children, while being with Khloé Kardashian. Picture: Instagram

In an Instagram post, Alexander warned Khloe that she may be looking in the wrong direction to to find out about Tristan's deepest betrayals.

Infact, she alerted the Keeping Up With The Kardashian star to her allegedly having a baby on the way with the Boston Celtics basketball player.

Kim Alexander, a woman who was sued by Tristan and Khloe for libel over paternity claims, took to Instagram where she tagged Khloe to inform her of the receipts she has on Tristan.

She began: "Umm come here sis! We got lots to talk about. Remember you said true needs more siblings well she got two and maybe one on the way. I got tea pooh," she added.

Kimberly Alexander claims Tristan Thompson's DNA test was falsified. Picture: Instagram

"I will not post out conversation sis. You can text me on snap. Let's put this behind us like grown woman! Oh and stop worrying about that lil girl cause it's many of them giving me receipts in the dms," she added.

Last year May, Alexander claimed that Tristan is the father of her son, and alleged that the paternity lab results were falsified.

Tristan Thompson and Khloé went on to file a cease-and-desist order against her.

But, who is Kimberley Alexander?