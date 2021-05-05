Tristan Thompson responds to alleged mistress Sydney Chase's cheating claims

The NBA star has taken legal action against Sydney Chase after she claimed he slept with her while he was in a relationship with Khloé Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson has responded to Sydney Chase's claims that he cheated on Khloé Kardashian with her.

The NBA star took legal action against "No Jumper" podcast, where Sydney Chase made her initial claims that she slept with the Boston Celtics player.

Sydney Chase has denied that she has received a cease-and-desist letter in an Instagram post. Picture: Instagram

On Tuesday (My 4) Adam John Grandmaison – also known as Adam 22 and host of the “No Jumper” podcast – told Page Six that he erased the original video of the podcast.

Adam claims he removed the video due to of the cease-and-desist he received from Thompson’s attorney, Marty Singer.

“Yeah, we got a cease-and-desist and deleted it,” Grandmaison told the publication. “Honestly, I wouldn’t have posted it in the first place if I knew it was going to mess up a relationship” he added.

Tristan Thompson has been accused of cheating on Khloe Kradashian with Sydney Chase. Picture: Getty

In the cease-and-desist letter obtained by PageSix, it claims that Chase made “numerous false and defamatory statements” about Thompson on the "No Jumper" podcast.

The letter read: “You recklessly allowed Ms. Chase to make outlandish false statements about my client on the podcast without seeking to verify her claims in any way,” the letter continues.

“It is obvious that you are a liar,” the letter to Chase reads. “…Your claim that you had a relationship with Mr. Thompson is pure fiction."

"The purported texts you claim exist are equally fictitious, and they put words in my client’s mouth that he never said that are contrary to his thoughts and feelings. This is defamatory.”

The letter also demands Chase provide any texts she allegedly received from Thompson for review, as texts can be “manipulated and faked.”

“We are confident that any texts you may claim to have would not withstand such scrutiny. The truth would be revealed – that your story about my client is

fabricated,” the letter continues.

“Of course, we doubt you will allow us to review any purported texts since our examination of the texts would confirm that they are a sham.”

In an Instagram story, Chase claimed that she never received a cease-and-desist.

Sydney Chase claims she never received a cease-and-desist letter on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

“No Jumper” since has reuploaded the video, however, they have edited out the portion where Chase makes her claims about Thompson’s “peek-a-boo d–k.”

Grandmaison said “I try to avoid the ‘exposing’-style interviews these days" he added.

In related news, Chase has allegedly pitched a reality series to the Zeus Network after the interview went viral.

