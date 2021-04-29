Tristan Thompson 'told mistress Sydney Chase that Khloe Kardashian was not his type'

In a resurfaced video, Sydney Chase read out alleged texts from Tristan Thompson during an accidental Instagram live.

Tristan Thompson's alleged mistress Sydney Chase has claimed that the NBA star sent her dirty texts and told her that his girlfriend Khloé Kardashian was “not his type.”

This comes just days after Tristan was accused of cheating on Khloe again. Chase, 23, initially revealed claims that she had a fling with the basketball player late last year.

Sydney Chase, 23, revealed that she had a fling with Tristan Thompson on the 'No Jumper' podcast. Picture: Instagram/@sydneychasexo

However, in a resurfaced clip from an Instagram Live that was recorded on April 8, the 23-year-old model Chase, read out messages to her friends that were allegedly from Tristan.

In the video, Chase is seen wearing a pink baseball cap and black crop top after a night of drinking with her girls.

Sydney appeared to forget that her friend was broadcasting her live when she revealed Tristan's alleged texts.

Sydney Chase alleges that she was last in touch with Tristan Thompson a day after True's 3rd birthday. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

She said: “Tristan Thompson just said, ‘Send me a picture of your [inaudible]'" in the clip.

Chase then realised that her friend, Erika, was recording her live and said: “Oh yeah this is on Live. I’m about to f**k myself in the a**. Oh well, it’s fine.”

Sydney continued: “Might as well, at this point, it’s life. I ain’t sign nothing, you did what you did that’s on you. Tristan banged me. I did not bang him."

The social media sensation revealed that Tristan thought she looked like his first baby mama, Jordan Craig.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter True Thompson on April 12th 2018. Picture: Getty

She continued: “Apparently Khloe is not his type but I’m his type and [inaudible.] He wanted the status and be able to keep that status but I looked just like his ex and am his type."

“His baby mama. But he just called me and told me, ‘You’re what I like’ and I’m like, ‘You’re with someone.’” Sydney added: “There’s no way she doesn’t know.”

The Instagram Live was filmed on the same date as the No Jumper podcast, where Chase made the initial claims of Tristan's alleged infidelity.

Sydney was on the YouTube show, hosted by Adam 22 with her friends – American Idol's Erika Perry, Hayden Reilly and Richelle Vega. The all girl squad call themselves 'The Blackout Girls'.

In the podcast Erika asked Sydney: “So, how was Tristan Thompson’s d**k?”

“It was a peek-a-boo d**k but baby it was good,” Sydney replied with a grin. “So Tristan Thompson is uncut?” Hayden then asked.

Chase responded with a nod saying: “Allegedly he is.”

The social media star then spoke of their alleged hookup and said: “I did not know - he told me he wasn’t in a relationship anymore."

“So we talked. We hung out multiple times. We did everything. This was in January or November - probably January." Chase added.

Chase addressed her previous comments from the podcast in a TikTok video, further claiming that the last time she was in touch with Tristan was the day after True's 3rd birthday on April 12th.

Watch the clip above.