Khloe Kardashian 'reaches out' to Tristan Thompson's mistress Sydney Chase in leaked DMs

Sydney Chase has appeared to expose alleged texts from Khloe Kardashian, trying to reach out to her amid her Tristan Thompson infidelity claims.

Khloe Kardashian has allegedly reached out to Tristan Thompson's mistress Sydney Chase, following the model's cheating claims.

Chase, 23, who claims she 'hooked up' with Tristan Thompson in January, has shared screenshots that suggest the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has reached out to her.

Sydney Chase initially claimed she 'hooked up' with Tristan Thompson on the 'No Jumper' YouTube podcast. Picture: Instagram

American blog The Shade Room, shared a now-deleted screenshot which Chase uploaded to her Instagram on Saturday (May 1).

The post appeared to show Khloe, 36, trying to get in contact with Sydney amid the claims of Tristan's infidelity.

The screenshots, believed to be from Sydney's iPhone, show two private messages that appear to be from Khloe.

In the the first messaged which appeared on the iPhone, it read: 'Hey Sydney, this is Khloe,' while another says 'I would appreciate if our conversation can remain confidential' along with prayer hand emoji.

Sydney Chase appears to upload alleged messages from Khloe Kardashian on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

In another message, which Sydney scribbled over, there is a part of the message that was uncovered, which appears to show Khloe wanting to "meet up" with her.

In a recent TikTok video, Sydney alleged that she has last been in touch with Tristan, 30, the day after Khloe threw their daughter True Thompson, a fancy third birthday bash (Apr 12) in Los Angeles.

Sydney explained the situation further on a TikTok clip, after claiming that she'd had a fling with Tristan in January, alleging the NBA star told her he was single.

'I did not know he was in a relationship. He told me he was not in a relationship anymore.' Chase said of the NBA star on the 'No Jumper' podcast.

The Instagram star initially alleged that she had slept with Tristan Thompson during her appearance on the 'No Jumper' podcast with her girlfriends – they call themselves 'The Blackout Girls'.