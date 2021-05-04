Who is Slim Danger? Chief Keef's baby mama claims to have slept with Tristan Thompson

Who is Slim Danger? Chief Keef's baby mama claims to have slept with Tristan Thompson. Picture: TikTok/Getty

Another woman has accused Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her.

Just days after model Sydney Chase accused Tristan Thompson of cheating on Khloe Kardashian with her, another woman has claimed to have slept with the NBA star.

In a viral TikTok video, a woman who goes by the name of Slim Danger - known already to some as the mother of one of rapper Chief Keef's children - appeared to admit to sleeping with Tristan.

The video was posted by notorious internet personality Celina Powell, who features in the video alongside her friend Slim. The pair play a game of 'pass the phone', where they each in turn expose secrets about the other.

During the back and forth, Celina says, "I'm passing the phone to someone who's still f**king Tristan Thompson," a statement which Slim doesn't appear to deny.

Real name Aereon Clark, Slim is an adult actress and pornographic model. And these aren't the first controversial claims she's made in recent months.

Back in September 2020, during an appearance on Adam22's No Jumper podcast, she divulged an alleged story involving a romp with Cleveland Browns star Odell Beckham Jr.

Slim claimed Beckham Jr. asked her to send him a video of her on the toilet and requested that she "not shower for 24 hours or wear underwear" before hopping on a plane to see him.

Celina references Slim's claim in the aforementioned TikTok video, saying, "I'm passing the phone to someone who took a sh*t on Odell Beckham Jr." During her podcast interview, Slim claimed Beckham Jr asked to be defecated on during sex.

Beckham Jr. never addressed the explicit accusations directly, but he did appear to joke about the rumours in a cryptic caption on Instagram. He wrote, "Can’t knock me off my pivot… no matter what shxts thrown my way."

Tristan is yet to address Slim Danger's recent claim, as well as those made by Sydney Chase.