Tristan Thompson responds to claims he 'headed into bedroom with three women' at party after Khloe split

The NBA star has addressed claims he was spotted heading into a bedroom with three women at a house party, following his split with Khloe Kardashian.

The 30-year-old NBA star attended a birthday party and was allegedly seen coming out of the room 30 minutes later looking "disheveled".

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have reportedly split again after reconciliation. Picture: Getty

The allegations have come after reports claim that his relationship with Khloe Kardashian had ended a few weeks earlier.

According to DailyMail, sources at the party claimed that Tristan went to the bar after arriving just after midnight.

The insiders said that the basketball star was drinking Moet Champagne and taking Deleon tequila shots.

It has been claimed that after a couple of hours, he was seen heading to a bedroom with three women and a male friend.

Chubbz shares a photo from his birthday Bash with Tristan Thompson and a few others. Picture: Instagram/@chubbzview

Tristan then reportedly emerged again 30 minutes later, looking a "mess" before heading back to the bar.

The Boston Celtics basketball player responded to the claims after a screenshot of an article was posted on Instagram.

Tristan hopped in the comments and used several "cap" emojis, calling out the story as a lie.

The birthday party celebration was security guard Nessel 'Chubbs' Beezer's.

The star-studded party included guests such as Drake, P Diddy, Rae Sremmurd singer Swae Lee and R&B singer Chris Brown.

In the initial report, the source told the DailyMail: "Tristan came in after midnight and shook a bunch of guy's hands. He was wishing Chubbs Happy Birthday.

"He immediately beelined to the bar where there were tons of girls; we could hear him yelling let's do shots!"

Tristan Thompson rocks a Burgundy shirt while sporting black leather trousers for Chubbs' birthday bash. Picture: Instagram@realtristan13

The insider added: "A couple of hours later, Tristan took off into one of the party rooms where everyone goes to hook up.

"He was with three women and another guy. One of the girls he was with is a regular partier - she always out and about at parties."

However, Tristan Thompson has shut down the claims.