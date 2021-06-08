Swae Lee and Malu Trevejo spark dating rumours following intimate post

8 June 2021, 17:14

Rapper Swae Lee and Singer Malu Trejevo
Rapper Swae Lee and Singer Malu Trejevo. Picture: Getty / Instagram @malutrevejo

Rae Sremmurd rapper Swae Lee and Cuban Singer Malu Trevejo have sparked dating rumours after a cosy picture of the two was posted on Instagram

Swae Lee and Malu have raised rumours after an intimate pool pic of the two was posted to Malu's Instagram story.

Malu Trevejo dating history: From Central Cee to Swae Lee

The two looked intimate in the birthday tribute that Trejevo simply captioned "Happy Birthday" followed by the eye rolling emoji and an orange heart.

Malu posted a cosy pool pic of her and Swae Lee
Malu posted a cosy pool pic of her and Swae Lee. Picture: Instagram: @malutrevejo

The two have previously been seen together on Malu's Instagram, in a video where the rapper has his arm around Malu's shoulder.

One fan responded to the video in the comments saying: "Swaelee needs to step away from my woman".

Another fan seemed puzzled, asking "What about central cee tho" - querying about the UK rapper who Malu was previously pictured with and rumoured to be dating.

Swae Lee has previously been linked to Blac Chyna and Marliesia Ortiz.

