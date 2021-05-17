What happened between Central Cee and Malu Trevejo?

What happened between Central Cee and Malu Trevejo? Picture: Getty

Fans suspected the pair were dating until things went left...

Central Cee and Cuban singer Malu Trevejo were rumoured to be romantically linked after the 18-year-old star shared a photo of herself with the UK rapper.

On Saturday (May 15) Malu took to Instagram to post a cute photo of herself with the West London rapper posing behind her.

In the swipe through post, Malu is seen wearing a grey crop top with pink leggings, flaunting her figure.

Fans guess who Malu's mystery man is hiding behind her in the first photo she uploaded on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

While she is pictured with a man caressing her with their arms around her waist in one of the photos, his face is not clearly visible.

However, fans were shocked to see that the mystery man was revealed in the second photo, and it was that of the "Loading" rapper.

Malu Trevejo shares photo with Central Cee on Instagram sparking dating rumours. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

Fans were shocked to see the pair looking intimate together, which sparked speculation that they are dating.

One fan wrote: "didn’t see that coming" while another added "the Spies were right 😂😂😂😂😂😂" on Instagram.

However, Malu quickly put these dating rumours to bed shortly after she posted the photos with the Central Cee.

Malu claims she posted with a photo with Central Cee to get his Instagram followers up to 1 Million. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

Taking to her Instagram story, Malu wrote: 'Can't no rapper, singer, actor say they hit!! #FreeClout your welcome' with a kiss face emoji, seemingly aimed at Central Cee.

She added "I told u I'll get you to a million" which made it seem that she made a pre-agreement with the rapper to boost his followers by being seen with her.

In another post, the "Luna Llena" singer wrote: 'Can't play someone who already knows how f*ck boys move'.

In addition, she made another IG story post, where someone responded to previous post writing: 'On god! You know how to play people. They always think they're playing you but you bring out the uno card' to which she replied 'Facts'.

Malu shares a DM claiming she knows how to "play people" on her IG story. Picture: Instagram/@malutrevejo

In another DM Malu shared, someone wrote: 'he hurts you you want me to leave the aggressor? he's a big a**whole I warned you about your need for a guy who pampers you who wants your good and not your ass'

Malu replied to the DM, writing 'I already knew tha. I only posted the pic to f*ck with him LOL. He ain't get nun but clout let him...'.

Since then, Malu has deleted the photo of her and Central Cee and the pair have now unfollowed each other on Instagram.

Fans on Twitter reacted to the fact they seemingly had something between them, and it fizzled out in moments after the photo was posted. See below.

STREETS IS SAYING CENTRAL CEE AND MALU TREVEJO MIGHT BE DATING?!? IM GONNA BE SICK 😫 pic.twitter.com/1W8RLDaoZz — 𖥸 ⁰²𝐀𝐫𝐢 💐 (@LEEW0RSHIP) May 14, 2021

Central cee followed Malu Trevejo, im not happy pic.twitter.com/MDwXbRZCQ3 — ً 🇵🇸 (@T4EFINTY) May 12, 2021

So Central Cee and Malu Trevejo are dating ? Ok im so mad ! Malu stay away from my man 😑 pic.twitter.com/O3ZtqCj2un — ً 🇵🇸 (@T4EFINTY) May 14, 2021

central cee and malu trevejo’s relationship lasted shorter than her flight to the UK😬😬😬 — kajal x (@xkajalll) May 15, 2021