Central Cee 'Ruby' song lyrics meaning explained
17 March 2021, 17:41
What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'Ruby'? And what do they mean?
Central Cee released his highly anticipated debut mixtape 'Wild West' on Friday (Mar 12).
Drake 'What's Next' lyrics meaning explained
The 22-year-old rapper from West London is mostly recognised for his singles "Loading," "Day in the Life", "Pinging" and "Commitment Issues".
However, his new track, produced by Sykes Beats 'Ruby' is definitely becoming a fan favourite. But, what are the lyrics to 'Ruby' and what do they mean?
"Ruby's as cold as ice, what she's been through in her life ain't right/Mom and dad the addicted type, she was in care by the age of five"
A lady named 'Ruby' is one of the main protagonists in Central Cee's new track. He makes it clear in his lyrics that Ruby is a victim of neglect and abuse.
Early on in the song, the rapper mentions she grew up in foster care asher parents were addicted to drugs.
"Ruby don't act her age, she fifteen but grown and wise/Fake love can't heal the pain, she don't go school, she smoke, get high/Her parents smoking white, how can I judge how you cope with life"
In these lyrics, Central Cee delves into his character 'Ruby' on a deeper level, documenting what pain she is trying to heal from in her teenage hood.
The rapper shows he doesn't want to pass judgement on how Ruby deals with her life, since she has been through so much pain.
"Chilling with older guys, they asked her age, she told them lies/You know what it's like, you know how that goes/She's young and she lost her virginity, now everyone call her a hoe"
Central Cee details Ruby's love life and raps about her going for older men and lying about her age, so it is legal for them to be in relations.
The rapper reveals his character 'Ruby' lost her virginity at a young age and is being judged by people for doing so.
"Jack's as cold as ice, hes lost his mom and most his guys/Way too young but holding knives, he'll do that crime with no disguise"
Central Cee's male character Jack is a secondary protagonist in the song. Jack began to find love in the streets after he lost his mother and a lot of his friends.
He wants to take someone’s life in order to restore his honour and pride on the streets. He lives by 'kill or get killed'.
"The roads as cold as ice, you're not from here, you won't know what it's like/TV shows don't show what it's like, I've seen it with my own two eyes"
Central Cee reveals that he has first hand experience with seeing what the streets can do to people.
He raps about people not being able to empathise with the struggle when they're not in the situation.
See the full lyrics below.
-
What are the lyrics to Central Cee's 'Ruby' song?
[Intro: Foreigner]
Sykes-Sykes
You're as Cold as Ice
Nostalgia
[Verse 1: Central Cee]
Ruby's as cold as ice, what she's been through in her life ain't right
Mom and dad the addicted type, she was in care by the age of five
She moved up to the Isle of Wight, she moved four times by the time she was nine
She don't trust no guys, they gotta get through but they keep on trying
Ruby don't act her age, she fifteen but grown and wise
Fake love can't heal the pain, she don't go school, she smoke, get high
Her parents smoking white, how can I judge how you cope with life
Chilling with older guys, they asked her age, she told them lies
You know what it's like, you know how that goes
She's young and she lost her virginity, now everyone call her a hoe
Started with pullers at home, now all of the sudden the problem has grown
But Ruby grow up on her own, she don't have a problem with being alone
[Hook: Foreigner and Central Cee]
You're as cold as ice (these roads are as cold as ice)
You're willing to sacrifice (If you don't wanna freeze, best stay inside)
You're as cold as ice (take that chance, roll the dice)
You're willing to sacrifice (broken hearts, broken homes, you're not from here, you won't know what it's like)
[Verse 2: Central Cee]
Jack's as cold as ice, hes lost his mom and most his guys
Way too young but holding knives, he'll do that crime with no disguise
Retaliation how you cope with pride, no hesitating, go on the ride
You roll the dice, if it goes to plan then come, if it don't you di-
Don't gamble your life, you don't get that twice
I don't think I ever let that slide but won't get dough if I get that strip, we get the worst advice
Think that you're bad 'til you're locked in a can and now you wanna turn to Christ
It cost to be a boss but death ain't worth that price
Jack got caught with a shank and Jack's linked in to a local murder
Jack's eighteen and his coldies Max, he's young so he's moving nervous
Jack been in the station multiple times, he's moving quiet on purpose
Max quiet aswell, now they're both in jail and they just got birded
[Hook: Foreigner and Central Cee]
You're as cold as ice (these roads are as cold as ice)
You're willing to sacrifice (If you don't wanna freeze, best stay inside)
You're as cold as ice (take that chance, roll the dice)
You're willing to sacrifice (broken hearts, broken homes, you're not from here, you won't know what it's like)
[Verse 3: Central Cee]
The roads as cold as ice, you're not from here, you won't know what it's like
TV shows don't show what it's like, I've seen it with my own two eyes
Two sides, you'll see the divide, freedom of speech, I'm speaking my mind
Saying too much, get disqualified, get fed to the liers, eat you alive
Grew in a detrimental place, deteriorating your mental state
It's all good 'cause we still got faith
Making it work but we still want change
These days, it's all fabricated
Got to the point being real is fake
Th-The fiends don't have no shame
Crackheads smoke crack where the children play
You know this is all a bit strange
Show biz 'cause they all look staged
Selfishness is a foolish game
It would all change if it's all at stake
This ain't just for the gang, I feel like we all can relate
On my side, we're all the same, my hood don't discriminate
[Hook: Foreigner and Central Cee]
You're as cold as ice (these roads are as cold as ice)
You're willing to sacrifice (If you don't wanna freeze, best stay inside)
You're as cold as ice (take that chance, roll the dice)
You're willing to sacrifice (broken hearts, broken homes, you're not from here, you won't know what it's like)
[Outro: Foreigner and Central Cee]
You're as cold as ice
You're willing to sacrifice
You're as cold as ice
You're willing to sacrifice, you're not from here, you won't know-
-
What is the official lyric video to Central Cee's 'Ruby'?