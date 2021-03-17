Central Cee 'Ruby' song lyrics meaning explained

What are the lyrics to Central Cee's song 'Ruby'? And what do they mean?

Central Cee released his highly anticipated debut mixtape 'Wild West' on Friday (Mar 12).

The 22-year-old rapper from West London is mostly recognised for his singles "Loading," "Day in the Life", "Pinging" and "Commitment Issues".

However, his new track, produced by Sykes Beats 'Ruby' is definitely becoming a fan favourite. But, what are the lyrics to 'Ruby' and what do they mean?

"Ruby's as cold as ice, what she's been through in her life ain't right/Mom and dad the addicted type, she was in care by the age of five"

A lady named 'Ruby' is one of the main protagonists in Central Cee's new track. He makes it clear in his lyrics that Ruby is a victim of neglect and abuse.

Early on in the song, the rapper mentions she grew up in foster care asher parents were addicted to drugs.

"Ruby don't act her age, she fifteen but grown and wise/Fake love can't heal the pain, she don't go school, she smoke, get high/Her parents smoking white, how can I judge how you cope with life"

In these lyrics, Central Cee delves into his character 'Ruby' on a deeper level, documenting what pain she is trying to heal from in her teenage hood.

The rapper shows he doesn't want to pass judgement on how Ruby deals with her life, since she has been through so much pain.

"Chilling with older guys, they asked her age, she told them lies/You know what it's like, you know how that goes/She's young and she lost her virginity, now everyone call her a hoe"

Central Cee details Ruby's love life and raps about her going for older men and lying about her age, so it is legal for them to be in relations.

The rapper reveals his character 'Ruby' lost her virginity at a young age and is being judged by people for doing so.

"Jack's as cold as ice, hes lost his mom and most his guys/Way too young but holding knives, he'll do that crime with no disguise"

Central Cee's male character Jack is a secondary protagonist in the song. Jack began to find love in the streets after he lost his mother and a lot of his friends.

He wants to take someone’s life in order to restore his honour and pride on the streets. He lives by 'kill or get killed'.

"The roads as cold as ice, you're not from here, you won't know what it's like/TV shows don't show what it's like, I've seen it with my own two eyes"

Central Cee reveals that he has first hand experience with seeing what the streets can do to people.

He raps about people not being able to empathise with the struggle when they're not in the situation.

See the full lyrics below.