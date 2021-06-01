Blac Chyna divides fans after calling out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters in shady post

1 June 2021, 15:10

The model and entrepreneur has called out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters, labelling them "baby mamas" in an Instagram post.

Blac Chyna has made a return on trolling the Kardashian and Jenner sisters. Despite her legal battle against the Kardashians moving forward late last year, the star still has harsh words for the family.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama exposed for 'faking DM' from Khloe Kardashian

The 33-year-old entrepreneur and former girlfriend of Rob Kardashian, took to Instagram to call out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters over the weekend.

Blac Chyna calls out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on Instagram
Blac Chyna calls out the Kardashian-Jenner sisters on Instagram. Picture: Instagram/@blacchyna

The model reposted a video of Khloé, Kourtney, Kim, Kylie Jenner and Kendall Jenner, with a shady caption.

Chyna wrote that “If they were black, they’ll say it’s Ghetto BUT ALL OF THEM ARE BABY MAMAs,” alongside a thinking emoji.

Chyna made the point that when Black people have children out of wedlock, it is deemed as 'Ghetto', but because they aren't, they do not face the same criticism.

Despite having a child with Rob Kardashian out of wedlock, Chyna felt the need to express her opinion on Instagram.

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their daughter, Dream, out of wedlock in 2016.
Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian welcomed their daughter, Dream, out of wedlock in 2016. Picture: Getty

All of the sisters have had kids except for Kendall. Kim has four kids, Kourtney has three, Khloé has one baby, and Kylie parents her daughter Stormi alongside father Travis Scott. 

While fans called out for Chyna, for also being a 'baby mama', other fans agreed with her statement.

One fan wrote: "Where’s the lie 😭", while another fan added "Did she lie? 🤷🏽‍♀️Y’all always shade/degrade Black women who choose to have babies without being married."

Underneath TheShadeRoom comments, an Instagram user wrote: "True but all of them know how to co parent effectively without public conflict🤷🏽‍♀" while another added "Girl you literally gave birth to a kardashian. It’s a lil late to bash em now"

Chyna’s post comes several months after a Los Angeles Superior Court judge denied the Kardashians’ motion to dismiss a lawsuit Chyna had filed back in 2017.

In the lawsuit, Chyna claims the family worked to cancel her spin-off series Rob & Chyna and argues that they used their “power and influence over the E! network to kill the second season.”

The defense argues that the family didn’t have any sway in the decision to axe her show. The trial is set to begin in November of 2021.

See fan reactions to Chyna's post below.

> Download Our Free App For All The Latest News

Latest Music News

See more Latest Music News

T.I and Tiny 'laugh off' abuse allegations after victim requests apology

T.I and Tiny 'laugh off' abuse allegations after victim requests apology
Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song.

Jay-Z fans react to controversial Kardashian lyric on new DMX song

Jay Z

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama DM from Khloe Kardashian exposed as 'fake'

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama exposed for 'faking DM' from Khloe Kardashian
50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link & ex Vivica Fox beef explained

50 Cent's girlfriend Cuban Link & ex Vivica Fox online feud explained

50 Cent

Trending

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dead at age 20.

Texas rapper Lil Loaded dead at age 20

Drake's son Adonis: 13 cute photos and videos of the rappers child

Drake's son Adonis: 16 cute photos and videos of the rapper's child

Drake

Capital XTRA's New Skool Vs. Old Skool May Bank Holiday Special

Relive Capital XTRA's New Skool Vs. Old Skool May Bank Holiday Special

Tickets

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea announce they're expecting second child

Usher and girlfriend Jenn Goicoechea announce they're expecting second child

Usher

DMX ft Jay-Z & Nas 'Bath Salts' lyrics meaning explained

DMX ft Jay-Z & Nas 'Bath Salts' lyrics meaning explained