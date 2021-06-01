Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama exposed for 'faking DM' from Khloe Kardashian

Kimberly Alexander has been exposed for 'faking DMs' she alleged were sent by Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama – Kimberly Alexander – has been exposed for reportedly faking a direct message from Khloe Kardashian, on Instagram.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was initially accused of sending Alexander a message about Tristan Thompson on Instagram.

However, it has been revealed that the Instagram DM had been doctored to look like Khloe Kardashian had sent it to her.

Kimberly Alexander alleges that Tristan Thompson fathered her son. She has urged Khloe Kardashian to get the NBA star to get a second DNA test. Picture: Instagram/@kimcakery305

On Monday (May 31) Alexander - also known as Kim Cakery - posted a screenshot of what she claimed to be a message from Khloe, regarding allegations that she has a child with the NBA star.

But a new video shows a screenshot of the interaction between Alexander and Khloe on Instagram, which shows that Kimberly appears to have sent the message to herself.

Kimberly Alexander alleges Khloe Kardashian DM'd her on Instagram to address her allegations. However, it has now been revealed the message was 'fake'. Picture: Instagram/@kimcakery305

According to TheDailyMail, a source close Khloe revealed: ‘Kimberly's doctored it to make it look like Khloe DM’d her, but Khloe never did.'

'In fact, she has been messaging Khloe, and Khloe has not been responding to recent DMs and tags by Kimberly.' the source added.

'Hey. Let's talk,' Alexander began, before requesting a second paternity test for Thompson in Khloe's DMs.

'Listen at this point I really want to get this resolved. I'm not trying to drag this any longer. How can we set up a second test and be done with this. We all know T is a liar how can we do this and put it behind us?' Alexander wrote.

A video screenshot of Kimberly Alexander's Instagram chat reveals that Alexander sent the message to herself. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

Alexander's initial post appears to be that of the final message, but sent to herself and made to look as if Khloe had sent it.

The new screenshot of the messages also indicated that Khloe had restricted Alexander on her Instagram account, so that she wouldn't know if her messages had been read or not.

The message featured the Khloe's current Instagram profile picture and had seemingly been sent just before, with Alexander's screenshot indicating it was snapped at 9:19.

Alexander's 'fake DM' comes after Thompson, 30, filed a libel suit against her, requesting a $100,000 judgment for her ongoing claims that he fathered her young son.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian have been in an on-off relationship since 2016. The pair welcomed their daughter, True, in 2018. Picture: Getty

The new screenshot shows Alexander sending Kardashian a DM seemingly threatening to publicly release a sex tape between her and Thompson. The message was sent sometime before May 10, 2020.

'I can't wait till the real news comes out you can't pay off the blogs for the sextape that will be released,' Akexander allegedly wrote.

The inbox also showed that Alexander had tagged Kardashian in her Instagram Stories several times.

The next message appeared to arrive recently. However, the date was not clear on the screenshot.

