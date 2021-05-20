Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama begs Khloe Kardashian for second DNA test

Tristan Thompson's alleged baby mama Kimberly Alexander has begged Khloe Kardashian to encourage the NBA star to take a second DNA test.

The model initially claimed to share a son with Tristan last year, after alleging that she and the Bolton Celtics basketball player had a fling.

Kimberly Alexander claimed that Tristan Thompson fathered her son last year. Picture: Instagram

Despite previously doing a DNA test, where the results revealed Tristan is not the father of her child, she has urged Khloe to make Tristan take another paternity test.

Kimberly's response comes after reports claim that Tristan is suing her for $100,000 in damages following the allegations he claims are false.

Kimberly hit back at Tristan on her Instagram story, writing: "Bd you have a whole other scandal out here!!! But I wrecked ur pay!?? 80 mill doesn’t sound like I did."

The model also directed a message at Khloe, writing: "Anyways @khloekardashian Please get ur man to take that second test his team kept denying. What’s done in the dark will come to light."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian has been on-and-off since they began dating in 2016. They later welcomed their daughter True Thompson in 2018. Picture: Getty

TMZ reported that Tristan's libel case against Kimberly was 'denied' to which she addressed on Instagram.

"DENIED. Now let’s get to the bottom of what’s really going on @khloekardashian And yes I tagged her and what???" she wrote in a second post.

Claims about Tristan and Kimberly's alleged one-night stand emerged over a year ago when the model said he had fathered her son - who is believed to now be around six years old.

Khloe Kardashian's on/off beau repeatedly denied the claims and also took a paternity test that "definitively concluded that [he] is not the father."

Kimberly Alexander has urged Khloe Kardashian to make Tristan Thompson take a second DNA test. Picture: Instagram

Tristan - who shares his daughter True, with Khloe as well as a son with ex Jordan Craig - has also reportedly spoken out about how Alexander's claims had damaged his career.

According to legal documents obtained by The Blast, Tristan's statement read: "I am the father of two young children. I love my children and take my responsibilities as a father extremely seriously.

It continued: "I am involved in my children's lives and proud to have close relationships with my children and to provide for their needs financially and otherwise.

"Had the DNA test results shown that Ms. Alexander's child was my son, I would have done the same for Ms. Alexander's child without hesitation.

Kimberly Alexander was reportedly served a cease-and-desist order from Tristan Thompson & Khloe Kardashian last year. Picture: Instagram

Tristan added: "For Ms. Alexander to falsely state that I am the type of man who would neglect his parental duties hurts me emotionally and is incredibly damaging to my reputation.

"Most of my professional contracts, including my contracts to play with the NBA, gives them the right to terminate my contract in the event I engage in certain behavior or conduct that may cast the team or the brand in a negative light publicly."

In other related news, Tristan's alleged mistress Sydney Chase has hired high-profile attorney Gloria Allred, to defend her against the NBA star.

