Tristan Thompson honours Khloe Kardashian on Mother's Day amid cheating scandal

The NBA star is currently embroiled in a cheating scandal, after model Sydney Chase claims she 'hooked up' with him while he was with Khloe Kardashian.

Tristan Thompson has paid tribute to Khloe Kardashian on Mother's Day, just days after new cheating claims unfolded.

Despite Tristan's alleged mistress Sydney Chase revealing details of their 'hook up', the NBA star honoured Khloe, 36, by sharing a sweet photo of her and their 3-year-old daughter, True, on social media.

Tristan Thompson pays tribute to Khloe Kardashian on Mother's Day. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

On Sunday (May 9) The 30-year-old Boston Celtics player posted a snap on his Instagram story. In accompaniment of the photo, he gushed, "Happy Mother's Day @khloekardashian I love you."

The Mother's Day celebration came two weeks after the 23-year-old model claimed she slept with Tristan after meeting in January.

She also revealed that Tristan contacted her the day after Khloe threw their daughter a fancy third birthday bash on April 12 in Los Angeles.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter True Thompson on April 12th 2018. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

At that time, Tristan and Khloe were rumoured to have reconciled their romance and gotten back together.

During a "No Jumper" podcast interview, Chase claimed that Tristan told her that he was single when he pursued her.

Tristan's legal team responded to the Sydney's claims by sending her a cease and desist letter. The letter stated that her allegations are "malicious defamatory fabrications."

Sydney Chase claims Tristan Thompson told her that Khloe Kardashian 'was not his type'. Picture: Instagram/@sydneychasexo

However, Chase decided that she will not be complying with the order and will be "moving forward with the truth".

In response to Sydney's statement, Tristan sent her another legal threat. The NBA star is now reportedly challenging her to prove the existence of his alleged salacious text messages to her.

Although Khloe Kardashian did not react to the Mother's Day post, she did share a Mother's Day tribute to her mother Kris Jenner.

"Happy Mother's Day to my Queen! You are my heartbeat!!! Without you we are nothing! Thank you for EVERYTHING you do for each and everyone of us," she raved alongside a photo of her and her mother.