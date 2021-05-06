Khloe Kardashian labelled 'doormat' by Vivica A. Fox amid Tristan Thompson cheating claims

Khloe Kardashian labelled 'doormat' by Vivica A. Fox amid Tristan Thompson cheating claims. Picture: Getty

The actress has urged Khloe to leave Tristan amid the fresh cheating allegations.

Khloe Kardashian has been branded a 'doormat' by actress Vivica A. Fox, who urged the reality star to leave her on-off boyfriend Tristan Thompson.

The Boston Celtics player, 30, was recently accused of cheating on Khloe, 36, with model Sydney Chase, which Tristan has vehemently denied through his lawyer.

Tristan's alleged past of infidelity has been well documented throughout his relationship with Khloe. He was accused of being unfaithful to her during her pregnancy with their daughter, True, as well as allegedly kissing Kylie Jenner's former best friend, Jordyn Woods.

Khloe is yet to address the ongoing cheating allegations against Tristan. Picture: Instagram/@khloekardashian

During the latest episode of Cocktails With Queens, Vivica urged Khloe to leave Tristan amid the ongoing allegations, saying, "It's time for Khloe to stop being a damn doormat for Tristan."

"First of all, you are a Kardashian, girl. I'm sure it’s plenty of brothers lining up," she said, "They all just wanna take a trip, you know what I mean. At this point, do you really want this kind of man to be a parental father figure to your children?"

"The fact that he can't even respect mama? What foundation are you on, period?"

Co-host Syleena Johnson spoke in agreement with Fox, saying, "You're teaching your daughter to accept that same kind of man. That's what you're doing. I know her daughter's very small but if her intention is to try to stick for the baby, for the family, that's not going to work in the end.

Tristan was accused of being unfaithful to Khloe during her pregnancy with their daughter, True. Picture: Instagram

"We've all been here when you be with somebody but you know they ain't worth a damn and we just caught up. She might be in the caught up phase. Just hanging on for dear life."

Vivica added, "I was gonna say, she gotta learn. You are d**kmatised. OK, Khloe."

Tristan's lawyer, Marty Singer - who also works with Khloé Kardashian - sent Chase a detailed letter accusing her of being 'defamatory' towards Tristan after she detailed her alleged hook-ups with him in January.

After confirming she had indeed received the cease-and-desist, the 23-year-old model said she refused to comply with the letter and stood by her claims.

"I finally received the cease & desist hours after I made my post online," she wrote on Instagram, "However I'm moving forward with the truth & am choosing not to comply. I will not be called a liar."