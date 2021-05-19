Tristan Thompson seeks $100k from woman claiming he fathered her son

The NBA star has hit back at Kimberly Alexander's claims that he is the father of her child.

Tristan Thompson has taken legal action with a woman who claimed he fathered her child for "ruining his reputation" and has requested about "$100k in damages."

In the new legal obtained by TMZ, Tristan, 30, has filed a default judgment against the paternity accuser Kimberly Alexander. The NBA star sued the model for libel last year.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter, True Thompson, in April 2018. Picture: Getty

Tristan claimed that Kimberly's false accusations have reportedly cost him endorsement deals in the legal documents.

It also claims companies and brands have viewed Tristan "as a troubled athlete," due to Alexanders false accusations.

The Bolton Celtics basketball player is seeking $100k in damages, plus additional costs.

Tristan's has encountered some "issues" that need corrections in his request for a default judgment. His motion has been denied.

Kimberly Alexander was accused of being "defamatory" towards Tristan Thompson in his cease-and-desist order. Picture: Instagram

On May 14th last year, Tristan took a paternity test after Alexander claimed he was the father of her son.

Khloé Kardashian, 36, and Tristan, who have been dating on-and-off since 2016, sent a cease and desist letter to Kimberly.

In the letter, the then-couple asked her to "immediately stop defaming them with malicious defamatory lies and specious fabrications."

Prior cease and desist letter was sent, Tristan allegedly prepared Khloé and let her know the situation, even though paternity test confirmed he was not the child's father.

Tristan revealed to Khloe that he did "have sex" with Kimberly, which was reportedly a "one-night stand with the woman sometime during his rookie season in 2011-2012", meaning it would've happened before they got together.

According to People, Tristan shares Prince, three, with Jordan Craig, and True, two, with Khloé.

In related news, Tristan Thompson's alleged mistress Sydney Chase hired Gloria Allred to defend her against the NBA star's legal teams claims that there was "no truth" to her cheating allegations.