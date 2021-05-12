Tristan Thompson's 'mistress' Sydney Chase hires Gloria Allred as he labels model a ‘liar’

The 23-year-old model has hired high-profile attorney Gloria Allred to defend her against Tristan's claims that she's lying about their sexual relationship.

Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s alleged mistress, model Sydney Chase has hired Gloria Allred – a high-profile attorney – after he labelled her a “liar”.

The 23-year-old model hit back at the NBA star's claims that she "lied" about having a months-long sexual relationship while he was still dating Khloe.

Sydney Chase claimed she 'hooked up' with Tristan Thompson in January. Picture: Instagram/@sydneychasexo

Tristan, 30, hired a legal team who made claims that there was "no truth" to Sydney's allegations of a physical and sexual relationship between them.

However, Chase is now being represented by one of the top lawyers for women's rights, Gloria Allred – who is popular attorney Lisa Bloom's mother.

On Tuesday (May 11) Gloria released a statement obtained by The Sun which read: “Our client, Sydney Chase, is outraged at what she regards as false statements that have been made about her in the media by Tristan Thompson’s representatives.

“She has retained my law firm, Allred, Maroko & Goldberg, to represent her and to conduct a full investigation which she believes will substantiate the relationship between her and Tristan Thompson” Gloria added.

Tristan Thompson was 'last in touch' with Sydney Chase a day after Khloe Kardashian threw a lavish 3rd birthday party for their daughter True. on April 12th. Picture: Getty

The legal expert continued: “Mr. Thompson’s representatives have challenged her to reveal evidence of their relationship."

“We would be willing to share evidence that Sydney has given us, provided that Mr. Thompson will make himself available in person to answer my questions and provide us with documents that we request" Gloria said.

Gloria added: “If Mr. Thompson has nothing to hide, then we would expect that he will make himself available for questioning by me and that he will voluntarily provide the documents. "

The attorney then says that Sydney would be "willing to present at this meeting to answer questions and provide documents."

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian welcomed their daughter True in 2018. Picture: Instagram/@realtristan13

Gloria also invited Khloe, to the meeting as the team "believes that the truth will emerge through this process."

“When we conclude our investigation, we will then advise Sydney regarding her legal options," the statement ends.

On Tuesday (May 4) Tristan branded Sydney as a “liar" for alleging to having a sexual relationship with him while he was with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star.

The athlete’s attorney, Marty, fired off a cease and desist letter to Sydney.

Gloria Allred is one of the top women's rights attorney's in the U.S. Picture: Getty

Gloria is known to be one of the top attorney's in high-profile celebrity cases. She has even been inducted into the National Women's Hall of Fame.

She was a key attorney in the #MeToo movement, representing several women who accused Hollywood film producer Harvey Weinstein, actor Bill Cosby and singer R. Kelly of sexual assault.

Gloria also represented three women who alleged Donald Trump of sexual assault during the Presidential Election in 2016.